FEATURED ISSUES

A snapshot of some of our most iconic issues–and cover stars.

December
Explore
December 1953
Featuring Marilyn Monroe
August
Explore
August 1968
Featuring Aino Korva
October
Explore
October 1971
Featuring Darine Stern
January
Explore
January 1986
Featuring art by Andy Warhol

December 1998

Inside the Playboy Mansion

In a deliciously escapist photo essay, famed journalist Bill Zehme guides PLAYBOY readers on an exclusive tour of the Playboy Mansion. Among his discoveries: pajama parties, peacocks (yes, the Mansion was home to a private zoo) and many a Playmate. Part home, part office and part year-round party venue, the fabled landmark comes to life for readers through behind-the-scenes photos, private scrapbooks and anecdotes from Mansion regulars.

Hop Into Our Heritage

70 years of pleasure and progress, on and off the pages of the magazine.

Once a Playmate, Always a Playmate
Five Playmates star in a historic pictorial that celebrates the vast range of womanhood.
Diamond Days
To celebrate 60 years of the iconic Bunny, we asked more than a dozen Bunnies—and one Rabbit—to take a hop with us down memory lane.
Defying the Anti-Porn Police
Is sex a menace to society? Recent social media purges are eerily evocative of a Reagan-era attempt to censor PLAYBOY.
WE WON’T GO BACK
For more than half a century, Playboy has championed reproductive autonomy–in these pages, in the courts, and on the streets.

May 1966

Playmate First Class: Jo Collins in Vietnam

In 1966, Playboy’s December 1964 Playmate and 1965 Playmate of the Year, aptly nicknamed G.I. Jo, delivered a lifetime subscription of PLAYBOY magazine to the front lines in South Vietnam. Thanks to special government clearance, Collins delivered the magazine, and a much needed morale boost, to the officers of Company B, who had specifically requested her attendance in a letter to the PLAYBOY Editors.

Playmates

Once a Playmate, always a Playmate–get to know our most important brand ambassadors.

Jayne Mansfield
February 1955
Gwen Wong
April 1967
Marilyn Cole
January 1972
Kimberly Conrad
January 1988

Celebrity Pictorials

Iconic beauties who have graced our pages.

Marilyn Monroe
December 1953
Kim Kardashian
December 2007
Naomi Campbell
December 1999
Stormy Daniels
Winter 2019

January 1969

A Testament of Hope

In January of 1969 PLAYBOY published a piece that would come to stand the test of time: Martin Luther King, Jr.’s essay A Testament of Hope, the civil rights leader’s final published statement prior to his murder in the spring of 1968. The urgent missive has since become one of the world’s most powerful writings on nonviolence, policy, Black nationalism and humanity itself.

The Playboy Interview

Seven decades of candid conversation with the world’s most legendary cultural figures.

Miles Davis
September 1962
David Bowie
September 1976
Dolly Parton
October 1978
John Lennon and Yoko Ono
January 1981

September 1991

The Transformation of Tula

In 1981, on the heels of her appearance in the pages of PLAYBOY to celebrate her role as a Bond girl in For Your Eyes Only, fashion model Caroline “Tula” Cossey was outed as a transgender woman by the tabloids. Nearly a decade later, Tula returned to PLAYBOY to share her story–on her terms–and to pose for another pictorial, marking the first solo pictorial for an openly transgender woman in PLAYBOY.

20Q

One personality. 20 provocative questions. Uncensored tête-à-têtes with the tastemakers who are driving pop culture.

20 Questions: Whitney Houston
Whitney Houston
May 1991
20 Questions: Michael Jordan
Michael Jordan
March 1997
MAREN MORRIS
Maren Morris
Summer 2019
Chloe Sevigny
Chloe Sevigny
January 2011

December 1974

The Erotic World of Salvador Dali

In the early 1970s, PLAYBOY asked surrealist genius Salvador Dalí to conceptualize his erotic fantasies, then dispatched staff photographer Pompeo Posar to the small Spanish village of Cadaqués to help the artist realize them. Featuring an unexpected medley of oversized eggs, ancient architecture, and a bevy of nude models, the outrageous mise-en-scène is perhaps one of the strangest, yet most delightful, pictorials in Playboy history.

Playboy Advisor

From grope suits to spanking etiquette, our sex-positive advice column has been satisfying curious readers on matters of the heart, the body and the bedroom for generations.

On Scandinavian sex gear
August 1975
On erotic dreams
July 1985
On office romances
March 1976
On partner porn voyeurism
March 2019
On public spanking
April 2009

Playboy Fiction

Pages from–and for–the ages. A collection of our favorite literary moments.

The Bog Man
Margaret Atwood
Fahrenheit 451
Ray Bradbury
The Crooked Man
Charles Beaumont
The Hildebrand Rarity
Ian Fleming
