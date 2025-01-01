Playboy Magazine

September 1991

The Transformation of Tula

In 1981, on the heels of her appearance in the pages of PLAYBOY to celebrate her role as a Bond girl in For Your Eyes Only, fashion model Caroline “Tula” Cossey was outed as a transgender woman by the tabloids. Nearly a decade later, Tula returned to PLAYBOY to share her story–on her terms–and to pose for another pictorial, marking the first solo pictorial for an openly transgender woman in PLAYBOY.

Read Article