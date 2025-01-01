An Open Letter from California

You know me, fellows -- I'm an eastern boy. Have been all my life. Just moved out here to Southern California last month to try and soothe an ugly ulcer and some jangled, city-type nerves.

I rented myself a little place on the outskirts of L. A. The deal included a six room house, some palm trees and a private swimming pool.

The house and the palm trees were a good idea, but the pool was sheer genius.

I discovered that California is a very friendly state and that "Come see my swimming pool" works much better than "etchings" ever did. What's more, it works any time of day or night.

I'm enclosing some pictures of my favorite pool-pal of the moment. We locked bumpers at a drive-in two weeks ago and have been practically inseparable ever since.

She took to the pool idea right away, and when she showed up the next afternoon in a bikini bathing suit, I decided to sign a three year lease on the place.

That was some bathing suit. Well, to be perfectly honest, I'm giving the suit more credit than it deserves. She put a lot better material into it than the manufacturer did. Let's face it, the suit was really nothing much. That's what made it so interesting.

But when I told her I didn't think she could swim in it, she agreed with me. Then she handed the suit to me ...

She sun Cathed in it --

She watered my lawn in it --

She even ate lunch in it --

I told her she was going to sizzle her epidermis, but at the end of the afternoon, the only things sunburned were my eyeballs.

The swimming pool has an intricately designed mosaic pattern running around it. Interesting, eh?

It was amazing how that lovely little lady could float without the help of water wings or anything.

Yeah, California is a helluva fine state.