Strip Quiz

If you're looking for something different to put some spice in that party you're planning, here's a Parisian parlor game guaranteed to make the most bored and blasÃ© guest sit up and take notice.

It's a French switch on the old question-and-answer quiz. As played in the bohemian bistros along Paris' left bank (where these photographs were taken), a quiz master tosses questions out at the audience and the guest with the correct answer is permitted to remove a piece of clothing from the lovely mademoiselle prominetly displayed on a stage in the center of the room.

At a party, the guest who correctly answers a question put to him by the host may remove a piece of clothing from any other guest -- making the game much more interesting.

The rules indicate any number can play but Playboy's Game Editor reports it's really the most fun with just two participants, and a bust as solitaire.

At the Academie Des Vins, quiz master Serge Garry gets things started. Easier questions to begin with, of course.

Mademoiselle Genevieve loses her skirt and blouse, and the guests begin to realize the questions are providing most revealing answers.

Getting down to the bare essentials, a bright boy proves education is a wonderful thing by winning the lady's whatchamacallit.

Our friend with the Shakespearean brow comes through with the answer to the $64 question. Can't understand why nobody tried to win the young lady's shoes.