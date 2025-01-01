Tales from the Decameron

The 8th Tale of the 8th Day

Once in Siena, as I understand the story, there were two young men named Spinelloccio Tanena and Zeppa di Mino. Both were wealthy and of good families. They were next door neighbors in the Camollia, went almost everywhere together, and apparently loved one another as brothers, or even more. Moreover, each had a very fair wife.

Spinelloccio spent much time at Zeppa's house, both when Zeppa was home and when he was abroad. And, in time, he became so familiar with Zeppa's young wife, he ended by lying with her. This affair lasted for some little while without anyone being the wiser.

One day, however, Zeppa was home unknown to his wife, when Spinelloccio came to call. Believing no one else to be about, Spinelloccio fell immediately to kissing her, and she him. Zeppa saw this but made no sign, remaining hidden to see where the game might lead. Presently, his wife and Spinelloccio retired, arm in arm, to her bed chamber, there locking themselves in.

Zeppa was enraged, but he made no outcry, realizing that to do so would not lessen his injury and might make public his shame. He soothed himself, instead, with thoughts of revenge; and after much consideration, he hit upon a scheme.

As soon as Spinelloccio had gone, Zeppa entered the bedroom and there found his wife not yet fully clothed, but in a state of disrepair from her bout of love. And he said, "Wife, what are you doing?"

"Can't you see?" she answered.

"Yes, indeed yes," said Zeppa. "I have seen far more than I would wish." He then told what he had witnessed and she, greatly frightened, confessed all and begged her husband's forgiveness with tears and much emotion.

Zeppa said, "Wife, you have done me a grave wrong, and to purchase my pardon, you must now do what I ask of you. Send a message to Spinelloccio leaving me tomorrow at three and asking him to find some excuse for coming to you here. While you are together, I shall return. As soon as you hear me, make him get into the large chest and lock it. When you have done that, I will tell you what else you must do. And do not be afraid for I promie you I will not harm either Spinelloccio or yourself."

To satisfy her husband, the lady promised to do as he had bid her.

The next day Spinelloccio and Zeppa were together, and as three o'clock drew near, Spinelloccio excused himself from the company of his friend by saying, "I am dining today with a friend who I must not keep waiting."

"But it is still some time until dinner," replied Zeppa.

"No matter," said Spinelloccio. "I must speak with him about some business of mine, so I should be there early."

Spinelloccio then hurried to the rendezvous with his friend's wife.

He had been with her only a few moments when Zeppa loudly voiced his arrival. The lady, feigning fright, made Spinelloccio hide in the chest, locked him in, and went forth from her chamber.

"Wife, is it dinner time?" Zeppa asked.

"Yes," she answered.

"Spinelloccio has gone to dine with a friend," said Zeppa in a very loud voice. "His wife is alone. Go to the window, call her, and tell her to come and have dinner with us."

The wife, still fearful and therefore mighty obedient, hastened to do her husband's bidding.

Spinelloccio's spouse, after some persuading, agreed to join them. When she entered, Zeppa greeted her affectionately, and whispering to his wife to go into the kitchen, then took the lady by the hand and led her into the bed chamber. Once inside, he turned and locked the door.

"Zeppa, what is the meaning of this?" the lady exclaimed. "Is this how you show your love and loyal friendship for my husband, Spinelloccio?"

Zeppa drew the fair lady near the chest in which Spinelloccio was hidden, and holding her close to him, said: "Woman, before you complain, listen to what I have to say. I have loved and do still love Spinelloccio like a brother. Yet, yesterday, without his knowing it, I discovered that my trust in him had come to this -- he has lain with my wife even as he lies with you.

"Now, even with that, I love him too much to seek revenge -- beyond the offense itself. Spinelloccio has had my wife and now I mean to have you. Our pleasure here will even the score and right the wrong he has done me."

"If this interlude will set things straight," said the lady, "I am content. But I pray you, Zeppa, forgive your wife, as I intend to, despite what she has done to me."

"This I will do," Zeppa replied, "and, moreover, when we have finished, I shall give you a rare and precious jewel unlike any you have ever owned."

So saying, he embraced and kissed her passionately, then laid her upon the chest where they took their pleasure.

Spinelloccio heard all from his hiding place within the chest and then felt the dance of love that took place above his head. He was, at first, so angered he almost died. Indeed, he would have shouted insults at his wife if he had not feared discovery.

Then, remembering his own predicament and that he, himself, was really the start of it all, Spinelloccio admitted, inwardly, Zeppa was really most justified in what he was about -- and was, in fact, most humane in not seeking a more violent vengeance. Whereupon, Spinelloccio vowed to be an even closer friend in the future, if Zeppa would allow it.

Having satisfied himself, Zeppa dismounted from the chest. Whereupon, the lady asked for the promised jewel. Zeppa smiled, opened the chamber door and called in his wife. Then he went to the chest, unlocked it, and threw up the lid, exclaiming, "Here is the jewel I promised you!"

It would be hard to say who was the more embarrassed -- Spinelloccio seeing Zeppa and realizing that he knew all -- or Spinelloccio's wife, seeing her husband and realizing he had heard and felt what she had been about above his very head.

But Spinelloccio climbed from the chest with these words: "Zeppa, we are even and it is well. As dearest friends, we have shared all things but our wives -- and now we have these too, in common."

Zeppa agreed, and all dined together in the most peaceful way imaginable. And from that time on, each of the ladies had two husbands and each of the men two wives.

A humorous tale of adultery.