VIP on Sex

Dr. Alfred Kinsey and associates have just completed a very impressive, 1,000 page volume on sex. It's jam packed full of fascinating charts, figures, tables and graphs, and represents nearly five years of exacting, objective research. The drawings on these two pages are on the same subject and represent almost no research what soever. Dr. Kinsey makes sex seem very, very serious and oh, so scientific. Virgil Franklin Partch II just makes it funny as all hell--and personally, that's the way we prefer it.

Reprinted from "Wild, Wild Women" by Virgil Partch with permission of the publishers, Little, Brown & Co. and Duell, Sloan & Pearce.

"Which one of you is purring?"

"Sure you just want one?"

"Guess who"