At Home With Dienes

Some say you can judge a man by the way he furnishes his home. If that's true, photographer Andre de Dienes is just about the most interesting guy we've ever heard tell about. He has one of those modern ranch-style houses stuck up on a hill in sunny California, and he sent us some pictures of it the other day. We've got to admit, we approve of the decor and we'd like to furnish our own apartment in a similar style if Andre will just send us the names and phone numbers.