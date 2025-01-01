Playboy Goes To an Art Ball

in Paris or New York, artists and their models are a very bohemian lot.

You don't have to go to Gay Paree to enjoy the wild revelry and merry-making of an artists ball. The colorful orgy displayed on these pages took place a short time ago in the Grand Ballroom of the Hotel Plaza in New York. Most anything goes at these all-night af fairs, and the goings-on are some times as bizarre as the costumes.