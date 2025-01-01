VIP On Likker

Look Out--The Vipper is on the loose again! In the first issue of Playboy, Partch dissected sex and left bodies strewn all over our office. When we found our wastebaskets, file cabinets, and desk drawers filled with empty bottles the other morning, we knew Vip was off on an extensive study of man's second best friend--alcohol. The Virgil One threw himself into the research for this report with his usual thoroughgoing enthusiasm, so if some for the drawings seem a little wild even for Vip, it's because he was half-crocked through the whole damn thing.

"But see, sir. Ten martinis at sixty cents each is..."

Reported from "Bottle Fatigue" by Virgil Partch, with permission of do publisher little. Brown & Co. and Duell, Sloan & Pearce.

"On second thought, I will have that water chaser."