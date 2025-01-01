Johns – The Outhouse Beautiful

Frank Lloyd Wright brought modern design to the home, Wallace Harrison produced new concepts in skyscrapers, and now Frank O'Beirne has brought the exciting simplicity of modern architecture to that basic structure of rural life – the outhouse.

Mr. O'Beirne believes the outdoor commode is about to enjoy a return to popularity and his designs successfully adapt the outhouse to city living. He explains he has nothing against inside plumbing, but feels a return to the simple pleasures of the old-fashioned outhouse might do the harried city-dweller more good than the plushiest psychiatrist's couch.

Frank O'Beirne's drawings have been collected in a book titled, appropriately enough, Johns, published by Louis Mariano. Three of his most interesting designs appear here. Mr. O'Beirne has asked us to publicly acknowledge his indebtedness to B.M., without whose co-operation these plans would not have been possible.

The New Yorker–This metropolitan design transplants country charm into the heart of the city. It is amid such surroundings that the harried business tycoon may recapture the nostalgia of his youth while keeping an eye on the passing activities of his urban stronghold. It is well to remember that in large urban areas, where living is more competitive, distinction lies in being seen and recognized in the best places. What could better call attention to one's position than being seen in one of the really smart spots for which the Big City is noted. Located at the crossroads, this swank edifice is the last word in achieving prestige and social acceptance. Discreet attendants, working with feline precision, meet every need, supplying, on the request of guests, television, radio and telephone services, even magazines and the latest editions of the great metropolitan dailies.

The Daily Double–They're off! And where could the view be better than right on the rail? Mabel's "Best Works" and Clem's "Long Uns" are studied here under gratifying circumstances. A favorite with many horse-players, the architecture conforms to the best traditions of the track. Blending as it does with its horsey surroundings, even the aroma plays a strong part in the enjoyment of a day at the races. A perfect vantage point to secure the best possible selection from your scratch sheet.

The Rumble Seat–This little "Johnny-on-the-spot" provides the kind of high speed comfort found only in the better Pullmans. It offers, too, the thrilling experience that comes in riding the observation car of a streamlined train. For family travel, where time-consuming stops are annoying, there is no equal to this smartly engineered masterpiece. An automatic safety belt gives the rider utmost protection against quick starts and sudden stops. And for full riding pleasure gas fumes are quickly disposed of by another automatic feature. A cross-country time-saver, the Rumble Seat can be painted to match your car.