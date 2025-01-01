Tales from the Decameron

The 7th Tale Of The 7th Day

In Paris there once lived a Florentine gentleman who, because of poor financial circumstances, had become a merchant, and who prospered so at his trade that he became very rich. He had a son named Lodovico, and wanting the boy to become a nobleman rather than one of the trade, he did not put him to work, but sent him instead to be with other gentlemen in the service of the King of France, where he learned good manners and other fine things.

While Lodovico was at court, he fell in with certain knights who had just returned from the Holy Land. They spoke of the fair ladies of France and England and other parts of the world. One of the group said that in all the lands he had travelled, the most beautiful woman he had ever seen was Madam Beatrice, the wife of Egano de' Galluzzi, of Bologna; and all his companions who had been to Bologna agreed with him.

When Lodovico, who had never been in love, heard this, he was fired with such a longing to see this lady that he could think of nothing else, and he resolved to journey to Bologna for that purpose. He told his father that he wished to visit the Holy Land and after some difficulty, he obtained permission to make the trip.

Assuming the name of Anichino, he went immediately to Bologna; and as luck would have it, the day after his arrival there, he saw the lady of his dreams at a feast. and found her to be even more beautiful than he had imagined. He fell violently in love with her on the spot, and resolved that he would never leave Bologna till he had won her.

After some thought on the matter, he determined to become one of her husband's servants so that he might be near her. Therefore, he disposed of his horses and servants and, through a mutual friend, approached Egano requesting a position with him. Egano liked the personable young man and hired him on the spot. Thus Anichino took up residence in the house of Galluzzi, and seeing his lady often, was exceedingly happy and served Egano in a manner so pleasing that he was soon governing both his master's personal and business affairs.

One day Egano went hawking with-out Anichino and the latter spent the afternoon playing chess with Madam Beatrice. The lady was not yet aware of Anichino's love, but was pleased with the servant's behavior and appearance. Wishing to please her, Anichino skilfully allowed himself to be beaten, which delighted the lady greatly. In time the lady's woman servants withdrew, leaving them playing alone, and as the game ended, Anichino heaved a great sigh.

"What is the matter. Anichino?" Madam Beatrice asked. "Does it hurt you so to be beaten at chess?"

"Ah, Madam," he replied, "it is for a far more important reason that I sigh."

"Tell me of it," she requested.

"I fear the reason may displease you," Anichino said, "and that you may reveal it to someone else."

"It will certainly not annoy me, Anichino," the lady replied, "and I promise you that I shall not repeat what you tell me to anyone unless you wish me to do so."

Then, with tears in his eyes, Anichino told his lady who he really was, what he had heard of her, when and how he had fallen in love with her,and why he had taken his present position with her husband. Having so confessed, he prayed that she might return his love, but if this were not possible, he asked only that she keep his secret so that he might remain near her in her husband's employ.

As Anichino spoke, the gentle lady kept her eyes fixed on him, and was, at last, so moved by his words, his tears and sighs, that she was sighing deeply too.

"Sweet Anichino," she said at last, "I have been courted by many noblemen and gentlemen, given many gifts and promises of love, but my heart has never been moved to love for any one of them — yet you, in this small space of time that your words have lasted, have made my heart far more yours than my own. I believe you have earned my love, and before this evening has passed, you shall have it. Come at midnight to my chamber — I will leave the door open. You know upon which side of the bed I lie. Approach, and if I sleep, touch me so that I wake, and I will ease you of this long desire. And so that you will believe what I tell you, here is a small nibble from the fruit of love."

So saying, the lady threw her arms about him and kissed him with great passion.

After this, Anichino departed to perform his duties, awaiting the night with the greatest joy imaginable. Egano returned from hawking and, being weary, retired immediately after supper. The lady followed soon after, and left the bedroom door open as she had promised.

At the appointed hour, Anichino came and softly entered the chamber, closing the door behind him. Then going to the side of the bed on which his lady lay, he put his hand on her breast and found her awake. As soon as she felt his presence, she took his hand in hers, then turned to her husband and woke him, saying:

"Dear husband, I did not mention this at supper for I knew you were weary, but now I must speak. Tell me, which of your many servants do you consider most honest and faithful?"

"Foolish wife," said Egano, "what manner of question is this? You know, of course, that I love and trust Anichino above all my other servants. Why do you ask?"

Anichino, seeing Egano awake, and hearing talk of himself, tried to draw his hand away and leave the bedside, fearing that the lady intended to betray him. But she held him so tightly that he could not pull free without chancing discovery.

"I will tell you why, my husband," said the lady. "I believed as you do till today, but he has deceived us both. This very afternoon while you were away hawking, Anichino approached me and asked me to yield to his pleasures. To prove this outrageous thing to you, I consented, and agreed to meet him tonight just after midnight, beneath the pine tree in the garden. I, of course, have no intention of going there, but you, my husband, may don my clothing and a veil and go in my place. Thinking you are I, Anichino will betray himself to you and prove the truth of my assertion."

"I will certainly keep this rondezvous," Egano said angrily, "and if what you say is true, I shall thrash Anichino within an inch of his life." So saying, the husband put on his wife's dress and veil, and picking out a heavy cane from his cane stand, went down into the garden to await Anichino at the pine tree.

As soon as he had gone, the lady got out of bed and locked the bedroom door. Anichino had felt the greatest fear imaginable in his hiding place beside the bed and had struggled to free himself from the lady's grasp, cursing a thousand times both her and her love, and himself for trusting her. But when he realized her real intention, his fear turned to great joy. Having locked the chamber door. the lady returned to her bed; Anichino undressed and got in with her, and together they took their joy and pleasure for some time.

Finally, the lady thought that Anichino should stay no longer, and so made him rise and dress, and said to him:

"My dearest, take one of Egano's canes for yourself and go down to the garden where he waits. Pretend that you spoke to me this afternoon to test me, then abuse Egano as though you thought him to be me — thrashing him as soundly as he plans to thrash you."

Anichino went down into the garden and when Egano saw him coming, he rose in his feminine disguise, as though to greet him. But Anichino said:

"Wicked woman, so you have come here expecting me to wrong my master. A thousand curses upon you!"

And lifting his stick he began to beat Egano, who fled from the spot without uttering a word. Anichino called after him:

"God will punish you, evil woman — and tomorrow I shall tell Egano!"

Egano returned to his bedroom as quickly as his legs and the ill-fitting costume would permit; and once inside, his wife asked him if Anichino had come to the garden. Whereupon, Egano said:

"Indeed, I wish that he had not, for it was all a trick to test your faithfulness to me. Thinking I was You, Anichino beat me with a stick and cursed me as a wicked woman."

"Praised be to God," said the lady, "that he tested me with words and you with acts. I think he will be able to say that I took his words more patiently than you his deeds. But since he has proven himself so faithful, you should value him even more."

"Indeed, I do," Egano replied.

Thus convinced by the evening's happenings, Egano was certain he had the truest wife and most faithful servant in all the world. And so, Anichino and the lady laughed often over the merry incident, and henceforth were at greater liberty to take their delight and pleasure together, for as long as Anichino chose to remain in Bologna.

