Less than a decade ago, a wooden box about the size of an orange crate moved into bars throughout the U. S., then into the American home, and promptly changed the living habits of a nation.

No one disputes the simple fact that television has had a greater influence on our society than the atom bomb. The magic box with its many knobs and blurry picture is the best invention for keeping the old man home nights since the discovery of sex – it has broadened our vision (from 10" to 21" in our own case), increased our vocabularies (the word "humility" now has new meaning for all of us), improved our architecture (those modern TV antennas make a house look smart as hell), and would have ruined the popcorn industry if a smart promotion man hadn't suggested eating the stuff while wearing cardboard glasses.

Playboy cartoonist Arv Miller knows all about TV. He has been in and around television studios since they first started operating, was connected with what was once reverently referred to as the "Chicago School" of TV, was one of the very first to draw cartoons via video. Now he has done up a number of very humorous drawings on the subject, embellished them with eually entertaining text, and had them published as a book titled TV or not TV by Blue Horizon Publishers. The book pokes fun at every phase of the industry from producers, actors and directors in the studio to the home viewers and the boys who repair their sets. Playboy presents on these pages several of the cartoons that we found especially amusing.

"One more slip like that dearie, and back to Minsky's."

"Cynthia, darling. . ."

"...I love you!"

"Be more convincing! You're mad, see, you've lost a decision – the crowd is jeering – people are throwing bottles..."

"Do I take it then, Mr. Chadwick, you disagree with Professor Van Allen's review of your book?"