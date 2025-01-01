Sam Cobean was a cartoonist with a remarkable talent. "He drew more easily than anyone I ever knew," says fellow artist Charles Addams. "His drawings were beautiful."

When Cobean wasn't in front of his drawing board, he liked to drive fast sport cars. On an afternoon in July, 1951, he drove a Jaguar to his death.

He left behind dozens of sketches for cartoons he would never finish. Some of them are reproduced on these pages. They help confirm something else Addams said, shortly after Cobean's death: "I hope he knew or at least suspected that he will be long remembered as one of the great comic artists of all time."

