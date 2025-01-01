Playboy's Eyeful

Since this bountiful beauty first appeared in our Letters Section, a number of readers have asked us to show them more of her. On this and the next two pages you'll find a good deal more, and we believe we've shown about everything there is to show. Two or three of the letters requested information on measurements. Favoring warm reality to cold statistics, we must admit we forget all about tape measures whenever she is in the office.

we'll have to disappoint those who ask for name, address, and telephone number ... mr. Playboy has her name down in his little black book, but refuses to tell us a damn thing.