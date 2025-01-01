Playboy's Progress

Scene:Playboy's penthouse.

Time:Shortly before midnight.

Characters:Playboy & friend.

1. Playboy enters with friend after an evening at theatre.

2. Playboy removes friend's wrap--confidently assures self she didn't really come to his apartment to eat.

3. Friend asks about food.

4. Playboy puts romantic Glenn Miller records on phonograph--selects only LPs.

5. Friend wanders off towards kitchen.

6. Playboy mixes cocktails with spiked olives.

7. Friend returns munching chicken leg, accepts cocktail and downs it in single swallow, olive and all.

8. Playboy pours another round, begins reading aloud from This Is My Beloved.

9. Playboy pours a drink; passionate embrace on couch.

10. Playboy reads selected passages aloud from Kinsey Report: "50% of females indulge in premarital intercourse," "Females who have relations make better adjustments after marriage"; pours another round.

11. Passionate embrace in corner.

12. Passionate embrace on balcony.

13. Friend is still hungry; passionate embrace in kitchen.

14. Playboy excuses self in order to change into something more comfortable--puts on lounging robe--checks to make sure he's wearing clean underwear.

15. Playboy mixes more drinks--puts two spiked olives in friend's. Passionate embrace near phonograph.

16. Friend excuses herself to go to john; refuses passionate embrace there.

17. Playboy pours another round. Friend is still hungry--staggers into kitchen.

18. Another passionate embrace on balcony. Playboy suggests they adjourn to bedroom. Friend slaps playboy's face, says she's not that kind of a girl.

19. Playboy considers tossing her off balcony. Decides against it--returns to living room in search of address book and suitable after-midnight phone number.

20. Friend returns to living room with comment that it has started to rain. Picks up Kinsey Report; wants to know where it says that about 50% of females.

21. Playboy wisely decides to play it cool--ignores question, makes vague observation about the day's stock market instead.

22. Friend wants to know where it says that about females making a better adjustment after marriage.

23. Playboy feigns disinterest, remarks that the Yankees had an excellent afternoon, wanders off in the general direction of bedroom.

24. Few moments indecision as friend considers returning to kitchen for more food--follows playboy instead.

25. Playboy tosses address book into corner. Curtain.