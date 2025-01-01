Unmentionables

There was a time when sex was unmentionable in mixed company; the shady joke and suggestive story were confined to strictly masculine company. Not so today. Bedroom and bathroom humor are apt to put in an appearance at the very nicest social gatherings--in fact, they've even made their way into the literature of the land. Several publishers are now offering whole books of sexy snickers. The best of the batch is titled Sextra Special; published by Scylla, Inc., it offers its humor in both words and pictures. Some of the funnier words appear in this month's Party Jokes section; our favorite pictures appear on this page.

"So that's why he's called a' mountie'!"

"Why Alice Abbott -- whatever got into you?"

"Whacha in for Honey?"