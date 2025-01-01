Hi-Yo, Silva!

When English starlet Simone Silva pulled off her brassiére at the Film Festival in Cannes, France, she exposed actor Bob Mitchum to more than a pair of breasts. Six photographers rushed to take pictures, and the resulting publicity made Mitchum's studio and Mrs. Mitchum blow their respective tops.

As for Simone, she thought it was grand, and hoped it would attract enough attention in Hollywood to win her a movie contract.

Nor was this the first time little Silva had done the unconventional in an attempt to crash the cinema. Four years ago on the French Riviera, she walked up to vacationing producer Walter Wanger and presented him with a live octopus. Wanger looked at the octopus and then looked at Simone. Simone looked pretty good in contrast and Wanger mumbled something about a Hollywood contract. Simone is positive she would be a California celebrity now, if Wanger hadn't been put in jail when he returned to the film capital; something about shooting holes in his wife's agent.

Undaunted, Simone showed up at this year's Film Festival in half a sun-suit, but Hollywood has given her the cold shoulder a second time and hasn't even bothered to produce a shot-up agent by way of explanation.

Nevertheless, our story has a happy ending. A couple of Las Vegas casinos, fresh from their successful showing of the Marlene Dietrich mammae, are busily bidding for Simone's services. And Simone is busily preparing a Dance of the Seven Veils with which to wow the casino customers, and which she happily previews here.