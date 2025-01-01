The Evolution of the Bathing Suit

In the beginning, women didn't wear bathing suits at all ...

Modern times brought prudery, and bathing suits that covered the ladies from stem to stern.

But in the 1930's, social restrictions began shrinking, and so did the girl's swim suits.

The '40's brought one-piece beach attire.

Then came a major change: the two-piece suit. Midriffs saw the light of day as bathing suits became briefer ...

And briefer ...

And briefer ...

And briefer!

What next ...?

In 1955--back to the one-piece suit, perhaps?

And in 1960 the cycle is completed.