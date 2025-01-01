A Bump, A Grind, And A Gimmick

There was a time when a girl could count on an enthusiastic audience by simply peeling down to her birthday suit. Not so today. The modern male is a jaded animal and the show lounge beauties have found it takes a clever idea, device, or gimmick to keep the customers coming back for more.

Some of the girls use gorillas, Frankenstein monsters, and assorted ghouls and beasties to help them with their stripping; others undress under water. Birds, snakes, and other animals can add interest to an act.

Sometimes the gimmick is a part of the girl herself. Evelyn "Treasure Chest" West has made a big thing out of her bosom -- a not too difficult accomplishment, all things considered. She had it (or them, if you prefer) insured with Lloyds of London for $50,000, pressed them into cement for posterity, and has been successful in putting up a big enough front to rate top billing wherever she plays.

Lily St. Cyr became famous climbing in and out of a bathtub, and in an earlier act, she worked with a wired G-string. At the end of her number, the G-string went flying out over the heads of the audience and the lights went out. The act was especially popular, because the man in charge of the lights was usually a little slow at the switch.

Not all novelty strippers become famous, of course, but the girl with the gimmick is apt to be featured wherever she plays. She often has problems that don't face her stripping sisters, however. If a girl's act includes some snakes, a covey of doves, or a small herd of elephants, where does she keep the critters between shows? Answer: Usually in her own apartment or hotel room, which can be messy.

Difficulties can arise during performances, too. Low flying pigeons can pose problems for unprotected customers and their drinks -- and inebriated members of the audience sometimes react rather violently to snakes slithering off the stage.

A stripper named Yvette Dare had a rather embarrassing experience one afternoon on a New York street corner when her friendly parrot started going into the act. Dare was nearly bare when they pulled the polly off her. This "accident" was well documented by a press agent's camera, however, and resulted in lots of nice publicity for both Yvette and the bird.

Undressing under water is a refreshing way to make a buck in August, but a tank occasionally springs a leak leaving the girl high and dry and her audience thoroughly drenched. Underwater stripping eliminates the necessity of taking a Saturday night bath, though, and the local constabulary might have a difficult time calling the show dirty.

All of these clever goings on are designed to make show lounge sex more interesting and, at that, they're pretty successful. Nevertheless, all things considered, we prefer our sex in the bedroom with nary a pigeon, parrot, or python in sight.

A girl and a tank of water provide a wet strip tease.

Girl enters the tank fully clothed, exits nearly nude.

Gorilla and girl in an exciting Beauty and the Beast act.

This exotic dancer covers her body with ground glass that catches the light in odd patterns as she performs. Backstage after her number, she removes the covering very carefully with a sponge so as not to cut herself.

Lily St. Cyr (above, left) became famous performing in a make-believe bath tub.

Above, right: Taking a bath in a real tub can be a problem when a girl's act includes a python and the friendly snake shares her apartment.

Birds and other animals are often used in gimmick burlesque acts. Above, left: A trained parrot helps a girl remove her costume during a performance, and (right) another bird unexpectedly does the same thing to his mistress on the street.

