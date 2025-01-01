The Wrong Bed

A poor man called Giulio once made his living by providing food and drink for travellers in the Mugnone Valley. His family consisted of a cat, a handsome wife, a small baby and a ravishingly beautiful daughter named Niccolosa.

Pinuccio, a hot-blooded buck from nearby Florence, often saw Niccolosa as he passed the house, and yearned to possess her. So great was his ardour that the girl could sense it, and she let him know that a meeting between them would not displease her.

Pinuccio therefore enlisted the aid of his good friend Adriano, and together they evolved a plan. They hired two horses and made their way to the Mugnone Valley just as night was falling. When they arrived at Giulio's house, they knocked on the door and asked for shelter.

"Gentlemen," said Giulio, "my house is small and I do not usually accomodate sleeping guests. But since night has overtaken you, I will put you up as best as I can."

The house was indeed small. It had but one bedroom, in which they made up three beds: one for Giulio and his wife, one for the two travellers and one for the lovely Niccolosa. The small baby slept in a cradle at the foot of Giulio's bed. Since it was already late, the family and their guests lost no time in retiring.

When everyone seemed to be asleep, Pinuccio arose and crept to Niccolosa's bed. Somewhat frightened but nevertheless eager, the girl received him and they soon climbed to the peak of pleasure.

While they were thus refreshing themselves, the cat knocked over a vase and woke Giulio's wife. She got up and went to the place where she had heard the noise.

Meanwhile, Pinuccio's friend Adriano had also roused himself to answer a natural call. Finding the cradle blocking his path, he moved it from the foot of Giulio's bed to the foot of his own bed and went about his business. He did not trouble to replace the cradle when he returned.

The wife, having swept up the broken vase and scolded the cat, began to feel her way back to bed in the dark. Touching the cradle, she naturally assumed it was at her bed and promptly climbed in beside Adriano, thinking he was her husband. Adriano did not undeceive her. Instead, he took her in his arms and pleasured both himself and her.

Pinuccio then left the lovely Niccolosa's bed because he feared he might fall asleep there and be discovered in the morning. He, too, was led astray by the misplaced cradle and instead of getting into bed with his friend Adriano, climbed in beside Giulio, his host.

All might have been well had not Pinuccio seen fit to boast of his prowess. "Three times!" he whispered in his bed-partner's ear. "Ah, believe me, Niccolosa is the most luscious of creatures!"

"Wretch!" cried Giulio. "Is this how you repay me for my kindness?"

Giulio's wife, hearing the commotion in the other bed, said to her companion, "Oh, husband, listen to our guests quarreling!"

Adriano foolishly answered her: "They've had too much to drink."

Hearing his voice, the lady realized the situation and immediately arose without a word. Moving the cradle to Niccolosa's bed, she climbed in beside the girl and pretended to be awakened by Giulio's clamor. "What is amiss?" she asked.

"Amiss?" shouted her husband. "Everything! This rogue has lain with Niccolosa!"

"Nonsense," his wife replied. "I have been with her all night had surely would have known if Pinuccio had entered this bed. But what is he doing in your bed, Giulio?"

Adriano, seeing the clever way she was hiding her shame and that of her daughter, said, "Sleepwalking again, eh, Pinuccio? And dreaming of amorous feats as usual! Come back to bed."

This ruse satisfied Giulio, who laughed as Pinuccio was escorted back to his rightful bed.

The next morning, two satisfied travellers rode out of the valley, leaving behind them a happy young girl and her even happier mother.