Those who consider the English a rather stuffy bunch have never met Jane, England's favorite cartoon character. Americans, used to Blondie and Little Orphan Annie, would probably find this beautiful British comic-stripper a little disconcerting. Picture, if you can, Daisy Mae out hunting Li'l Abner in her birthday suit, or the sinister Dragon Lady stepping from behind an oriental curtain completely nude. That's just the sort of thing Jane's enthusiastic fans have learned to expect of their heroine in her daily appearances in the London Daily Mirror.

We don't want you to get the idea Jane isn't a clean comic strip, however. Nothing could be further from the truth. Considering the number of showers and baths she takes each week, she is probably the cleanest character in all cartoonery. In this and similar, often ingenious ways, Jane manages to regularly show readers about as much of Jane as there is to show.

We hope this is the beginning of a trend. We'd love to share a shower with Brenda Starr, Burma, or one of Smilin' Jack's cuties.

I'll tell the Doctor you're here, Miss, and you'll find him and Miss Longtoothe on the terrace--when you're ready ...

Well, it's just as Lavinia warned me, Fritz!

If I appear fully clothed this Symian character won't believe I'm a Genuine Nudist

But--I never felt so reluctant to strip in my life before!--can I bear it--for Lavinia's sake?...

Well, there's no help for it, Fritz!--they say it's the visitor who's dressed who feels shy in a Nudist camp ...

And if it's all right for Lavinia I suppose it's O.K. for me!

Is the coast clear?--I mean--I don't want to meet a single Guest ...

I hope they're all on the terrace, so that I can mingle with the mob and be overlooked instead of looked over ...

There's no one on the terrace yet ... have I got to wait for them here?

It's no good Fritz!--I can't go through with it!

Ah!--there's a Fig-tree growing against the wall -- complete with leaves!

That gives me an idea!

Now I feel ready to face anyone, Fritz!

After all, this is no worse than a fancy dress costume!--I'll pretend I'm going as Eve to the Chelsea Arts Ball ...

Here they come!--I don't care a fig for Dr Cyrus Symian any more!--I might even make him turn over a new leaf when he sees me ...

We'll go and meet them, Fritz!--It'll show them I'm quite at my ease in my Fig-leaves ...

Wait a minute!--there's something wrong!

Good grief!--they're all dressed!

Jane!--Where on Earth are your clothes?

!

?

In a typical misadventure, Jane visits a health resort with the mistaken idea that it is a Nudist Colony