Steig's Embarrassed People

All of these drawings involve embarrassing situations as viewed by the rather abstract pen of artist William Steig. What you get from each of them will probably be as much dependent on your own experiences as Steig's. For ourselves, we found them mildly amusing the first time around, far more humorous on the second and third looks, and after that they'd become such good friends we were no longer able to judge them.

The Conversation Lags

Pregnant Woman

Intrusion

Family

Rationale of the Villian

Hero Worship