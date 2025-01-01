Boola Boola!

Back on campus this month, the college students of the nation are busily engaged in the activities that make higher education so very worth while. We asked Yale man Julien Dedman (Class of '48) to report on some of the goings on at his old alma mater and were pleased to discover that college life is just the way we remembered it.

"It was D, D, D, all along, and then I got a big surprise--F."

"Secret Grip of Beta Theta Pi, hell!"

"Here's a laugh, fellows! The campus cop thinks he heard girls in our room."

"I hope I haven't shattered the magic of it all."

"But don't you find that being married robs you of all the fun in college life?"

"I'm setting the alarm for 7:30 to give you ample time to get me out for my eight o'clock."

"Are you Mabel Lee Phelps from Vassar?"

"I decided to stop worrying about finals, and put my faith in God."