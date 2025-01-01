Campus Canines

These dogs are having their clay in college humor magazines all over the country. They first appeared in the Dartmouth Jack o' Lantern nearly ten years ago and soon were passing out their doggie doggerel on cam puses from coast to coast. The draw ing never changes. The little dog is always standing -- the big dog sitting down. Their expressions remain the same and no one seems to know which one is doing the talking, but their special canine wit continues to tickle the collegiate funnybone of the nation.

"Don't look now, but here comes old cold nose again."

"And he claims he got it from a lamppost."'

"I couldn't have stuck it out much longer."

"Heard a pretty fair shaggy man story the other day."

"I think it's worth standing up for."

"I thought I was helping them decorate the tree."