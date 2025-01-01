Paris 'Round the World

Paris in New York

France holds a strange fascination for the rest of the civilized western world. Some of us may think the French are politically eccentric, and may get peeved at what some of their designers are trying to do to female fashions, but most of us are in love with the country and consider Paris the most exotic, romantic city on earth.

Not everyone who dreams of Paris can go there, but fortunately for the others, the city often does some visiting of its own. New Yorkers can enjoy a spectacular French revue at the Latin Quarter with all the glitter and girls of the smartest Paris night spot.

Paris in London

The English don't have to swim the channel for a show with continental flavor–a Folies Bergere Revue thrives in the very heart of London, with as much nudity on the stage as in the dressing room.

Paris in Chicago

The Silver Frolics offers "Paris in Chicago," with their beautiful, over-dressed Mamselles Parisienne featured in the production numbers, and equally beautiful, very undressed dancers in the specialty numbers.

Paris in Paris

There is, of course, nothing quite like the real thing–and the night spots of Paris itself are just a little more fabulous, extravagant and exciting than their counterparts 'round the world.