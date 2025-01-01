Ribald Classics

The Making of a Mare

A Penniless Professor named Gianni slept in the barn of his farmer friend, Pietro, because he had no money to spend on lodgings. His only possession was an aged donkey which he rode to school.

Gianni often yearned for worldly things. In particular, he hungered for a buxom, golden-skinned wench with whom to spend his nights.

Such a wench was Pietro's pretty wife, Gemmata, who helped her husband by pulling the plow. One day, in the course of conversation, she remarked to Gianni, "You must grow weary of sleeping in the barn every night, with no companion but an old donkey."

Gianni sensed his opportunity and quickly replied, "Oh, no, Signora. We scholars know many magical charms, and each night I change my donkey into a fair and luscious damsel. Then, after a night of the greatest pleasure, I change her back into a donkey and ride to school."

Gemmata was lovely but stupid. She believed his fantastic story and – as Gianni had hoped – ran to tell her husband of this wonder. Pietro, as stupid as she, also believed it.

Gemmata said, "Pietro, if Gianni could change me into a mare every morning. I could pull the plow much more easily. Then, at the end of the day, he could change me back into a woman."

Pietro thought it an excellent idea, and he went straight to Gianni. The scholar pretended to be hesitant, reluctant to reveal his magical secrets. At last, however, he said, "Very well, Pietro. Since you are my friend, I will do this thing for you, although it is the most difficult magic in the world. Especially the tail – that is very hard to manage, and very strange to see. But come – lead me into your house and I will do it."

The first thing Gianni did was order Gemmata to strip herself completely naked and get down on her hands and knees. Then he spoke solemnly to Pietro. "My friend," he said, "Your eyes will behold strange things here tonight, but whatsoever. You may see, however odd it may appear, do not speak or the spell will be broken and may nevermore be worked. Do you understand?"

"Yes, Gianni!" said Pietro. "Not a word."

The professor then touched Gemmata's head and chanted. "May this be the head of the mare." Touching her arms, he chanted, "May these be the forelegs of the mare." Drawing his hand across her ripe breasts, he chanted, "May this be the chest of the mare." Thus he continued, touching Gemmata's back, her belly, her buttocks, her thighs.

By this time, Gianni was burning with desire. His voice rose to a mighty roar as he touched a part not of Gemmata's body, but of his own, crying, "May this be the tail of the mare!" And with these words, the tail was attached.

Pietro gasped with amazement and Gemmata with delight. After a few moments, the dull-witted husband said, "If I did not know you were casting a spell, friend Gianni, I would swear you were taking pleasure of my wife."

Gianni, his goal achieved, stood up and said sharply, "Did I not warn you to be silent, Pietro? You have spoiled everything by speaking. The spell is broken and will never work again. Look – your wife is still a woman." To Gemmata, who was still on all fours, he said, "You may arise, Signora."

Pietro, angry with himself for having broken the spell, grumbled for many days. But Gianni and Gemmata were well content with the outcome.

Gianni stroked Gemmata's body and chanted the magic incantation.