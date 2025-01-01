How to Make Research Work for You

(Note: There are two basic types of research in business, which can be loosely classified as (1) white coat research and (2) blue suit research. The white coat, or laboratory type, will be handled for you by your advertising agency, which keeps a large stock of white coats in all sizes. We will be concerned here only with the second, largely involving public opinion, and including polls, market research, audience ratings, and the like.)

Business used to be conducted, as our fathers would say, "by the seat of the pants," meaning actually that they just Used Their Heads.

This, of course, is no longer the case.

A man with a fine brain is mighty welcome in any business, as we've shown in our previous articles. His is the responsibility to make the basic decisions. However, if your mind is sometimes confused by the hurly-burly of the office, never fear. Business is happily not the willy-nilly, hit-or-miss affair it was in Dad's day.

Science has taken a firm hold. No matter how little thought you have time to give anything, with research at the helm you cannot make a wrong decision.

Everything is now done by research.

Test Your Product!

Remember, it isn't what your product is or does that is important. It's what people think about it that counts! Find this out! There are many companies that do nothing but ask people what they think. Use them!

Whatever you make, test it! Test the shape of your automobile, the flavor of your tooth paste, or the plot of your movie. You can be sure that somebody will buy tomorrow what a tested majority wanted yesterday.

Leave old-fashioned pioneering to others!

Make Science Work for You

The faint-hearted will stop here, but not the rising young man. You will soon learn that this new science can be made to work for you. Many brilliant young fellows have risen rapidly to the top in the business world remembering this cardinal principal: The Primary Use of Research is to Prove Your Point.

After a poll has been taken, it is well to be on the side of the majority figures, but if you are caught with your percentages down, do not be discouraged.

Remember these simple handy ways to keep Science on YOUR side.

1. Carry a Slide Rule! The truly scientific businessman feels naked without his slide rule.

"Well, the latest Nielsen survey makes your recommendation look pretty bad, eh, Finch?"

(continued from page 29)

"It would look that way on the surface, wouldn't it," you counter, slipping your bamboo-and-old-ivory slide rule out of its saddle-stitched case and toying with it.

"After all, ten per cent favor your model and ninety per cent favor mine."

"Entirely a surface reaction. Have you analyzed the 'Don't Knows' and 'No Opinions'?"

"Well, I, uh--"

"Reverses the trend entirely! Let me give you a sample." Turn to your slide rule, slide it about feverishly for several minutes.

"Mmmmmmmmmm," you say, "yes, that's right. Thirty-two point seven. You see?"

"Thirty-two point seven of what?"

"It's the correlation. No child could miss it. Here, work it out for yourself!" Hand him the slide rule. If he can't work it, he's done for and he knows it.

2. Know the Language. If you are caught in a statistical cul-de-sac, keep your head. Remember that facts and figures are putty in the hands of a man who really knows the language.

Memorize these simple phrases:

a. You may not see it in the figures, but the trend is obvious!

b. There's every reason to believe that the "Don't Cares" are with us.

c. Of course it isn't an adequate sample.

d. Forget the figures-- look at the curve!

e. Completely superficial! A depth interview would give an entirely different picture!

Or, if the results are disastrous:

f. We've begun to question the validity of their whole method!

3. Use Charts.A good man with a bar chart can prove any point on either side of most arguments, but the true virtuoso prefers curves, either rising or falling.

"But the thing shows a dip!" your opponent may charge.

"Ah," you counter, "but it's a healthy dip!"

Many a rising young man has proved his point by using graphs sideways, or upside down. After all, it's the spirit that counts.

Maintain a scientific attitude, and keep your graph paper dry!

4. Subscribe to ALL the Services.Luckily there are dozens of companies that conduct these surveys. If one set of figures doesn't prove your point there is usually another that will.

"But, Finch, the Hooper shows conclusively that you're wrong!"

"The Hooper! Oh, really!"

"But you were quoting the Hooper last week!"

"It was perfectly valid there! On this thing, Pulse has the only acceptable method. Simply read the questionnaires!"

(It is always safe to assume he hasn't.)

Observe these rules and you will soon discover what a powerful force public opinion can be--especially when it is working for you.

From "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying," © 1952, by Shepherd Mead, Published by Simon & Schuster.

