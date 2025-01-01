Las Vegas Skin Game

When Marlene Dietrich, America's most glamorous granny, appeared in a Las Vegas night club last year wearing a garter belt and a gown made of what looked like Scotch Tape and sequins, the old town flipped its lid.

A few months later, a cute copycat named Terry Moore tried to out-Dietrich Dietrich by bouncing onto the stage of a neighboring nightery in a "nude soufflé" costume strongly reminiscent of Marlene's.

Now the original Marlene is back with an outfit made of shredded Kleenex or something. While a powerful wind machine does its best to whip away the flimsy strands, male eyes pop and male minds are stimulated by the provocative thought that it's Terry Moore's move again.

And with that young lady's love for the limelight and incredible body, it's a thought to excite even the jaded denizens of Vegas.