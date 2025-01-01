It would be overstating it, perhaps, to suggest that the proper chair can serve as a throne in a man's castle, but one wonderful chair can certainly complete a man's quarters, and give him a comfortable corner that is very much his own. On these pages are six contemporary chairs of excellent design, all eminently well suited for doing the things that a chair must do.

It is important that the prospective buyer understand what he is getting when he selects "contemporary." Such furniture is more than a sleekly modern combination of metal, wood and fabric. The elements of good design are not original to this generation. Clean, uncluttered lines and fine craftsmanship have been traditionally sought out by discriminating buyers. Within recent years, though, new materials like laminated plywood, plastics and lightweight but strong metals have permitted designers to produce the exciting lines now available.

The matter of selection is up to you. No one should dictate your choice of a chair anymore than he picks out your clothes. The piece that fits you and your surroundings best is the one that merits your cash.

Don't be afraid to add a contemporary chair to a room that may be otherwise furnished in a somewhat haphazard fashion. A college frat or dorm room, your 1-1/2 room walk-up or a penthouse apartment take, with equal grace, to the neat chair of good design.

It will soon be obvious that such a chair is more than just a static piece of furniture. In a carefully planned room, it can be just the right touch -- a focal point of interest; in an otherwise barren room, one wonderful chair is like a piece of sculpture, to be viewed from all angles, and enthusiastically appreciated.

Though actual selection is a personal matter, this one rule of thumb will help: If you have a small room, look to the lighter chairs with thin lines. Use a large, fully upholstered piece in a more spacious room where you can give it the area it requires. The chair should be a center (continued on page35) Wonderful Chair (continued from page13) of interest but it should complement the other pieces in the room, not overpower them.

The contemporary chairs shown in this issue are ones that particularly appeal to us. They are not inexpensive, but they are economical, for they are constructed with care of durable materials and if properly treated, should last a lifetime.

a. This light "Bow" chair of cotton yacht cord and black steel is produced by Allan Gould Designs. More than 150 yards of cord, strung loom-like over the frame give both support and smart appearance. Cord comes in white, sandalwood tan, leaf green and black. $120.

b. This is a less expensive offspring of sculptor Harry Bertoia's famous wing-back chair (f). Bertoia has spun a wondrous web of solid steel rods and over this comfortable cradle wrapped foam rubber upholstered pads. The steel mesh is vinyl-coated and flexible; the matching ottoman doubles as a comfortable, padded stool. Produced by Knoll Associates, the chair is $140, plus fabric; the ottoman, $40.

c. California playboy Dan Johnson (who pioneered the woven basket chair) designed this sophisticated triped. The legs are rubbed walnut and emerging from the brass caps at the top are thin brass rods that wind 'round a comfortably curved oval back. The chair comes with either a moulded wood or foam rubber upholstered seat. $180.

d. This bat-winged beauty is built of black steel and top grain cowhide. The chair holds you comfortably -- the arms permit you to keep drink, book, and ash tray right at your elbow while you relax. Designed by Otto and Ridi Kolb, and available in any color leather desired. $145.

e. A "slab" construction like that popular in modern architecture is used effectively by designer George Nelson in this armchair for Herman Miller. Seat, back, and arms are individually upholstered and a two-fabric arrangement puts the most durable covering in the areas of greatest wear. The same chair is also available with wider, "cantilever" arms. $272, plus fabric.

f. This Harry Bertoia design is one of the best known of the modern luxury lounge chairs. It is an unusually handsome piece, and its contour and foam rubber upholstery make it extremely comfortable. $270, plus fabric; ottoman, $108.

Function

Economy