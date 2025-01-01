Photographing a Playmate

Each month Playboy devotes its center two pages to a lovely, full-color unpinned pin-up. This pulchritudinous Playmate of the Month is the most popular feature in the magazine. She is fast replacing wallpaper in the college fraternities of the nation, businessmen hide her in their desks, service men in their foot lockers. She is becoming the new American Love Goddess, and her admirable proportions have been credited with an assist in the early demise of Christian Dior's Flat Look. This is how one Playmate was photographed.

Model Terry Ryan arrives at our studio

Photographers prepare for shooting.

While Terry is undressing, assistants ready the lights, camera and props that will be used in the photographing of Playboy's December Playmate of the Month.

Playboy art director Arthur Paul demonstrates admirable control by noting dull details like shoes.

Terry stretches in a tentative pose. Our model tries a number of poses, her own and those suggested by the photographer, before one is selected for the shooting.

Off with the panties and on with the body make-up; Photographer Norwin Bigelow applies the grease paint with a small rag, and for this he gets paid. Body make-up was required because of uneven tan from sunbathing in two-piece swim suit; because of this, a great many models prefer sunbathing in the nude, when circumstances permit.

Shoe stand, pearls, and gossamer gown have been decided upon as props for the picture. Photographer and model work together on proper pose; art director gives the "go ahead" when the composition looks right. The rolled paper background is standard studio equipment, offering a continuous surface to play the lights and shadows against; Bigelow has removed his shoes to keep the paper clean; a new sheet can be pulled into position when the old has become soiled or torn. Terry Ryan is an easy model to work with, relaxed and cooperative, and her 36'-24'-36' measurements make her ideal for figure work. She is twenty-one years old, single, and plans on making modelling a career, although this is the first time her picture has appeared in a large circulation national magazine. At left: With the afternoon's shooting completed, Terry washes body make-up off in sink of the photographic darkroom.

At Playboy offices, editor Hugh M. Hefner goes over color transparencies with art director Arthur Paul, and selects the pose to be used as December Playmate of the Month.