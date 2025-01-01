Drinking Companions

These little men live in every bottle of alcohol. You don't usually see them, but they're the fellows who knock over drinks and leave burning cigarettes on table tops when you've had one too many. Under the influence of an uncalculated number of very dry martinis, Virgil Partch managed to spot several of them scampering about his favorite bar, and being a quick man with the pen, he has given the soberer among us our very first look.