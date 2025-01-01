Advertising is a singularly competitive field and the men who promote the products the public buys are blessed with unusually high salaries and blood pressures. An ad exec's ulcer can have an ulcer of its own while he's sweating out a successful way to sell a client's toothpaste or beer. A model using, wearing or sitting in the product usually helps and an unusual gimmick sometimes helps too. A shirt company's business boomed when their ads started featuring a man with a patch over one eye and an English commander with a beard helped make a big thing out of quinine water last year. The best gimmick, however, is to make the model female and take off her clothes.

An overexposed female epidermis can move an automobile out of a showroom or a bar of soap off a grocer's shelf. Interestingly enough, a naked female appeals to both sexes. A nude can interest a man in a shirt or a car wax and a woman in jewelry, perfume or a deodorant.

Davis and Geck got plenty of bare breasts and behinds into their pictorial history of surgery to help sell surgical sutures and The Univis Lens Company tossed a naked lady to a lion in its promotion series on the history of eye glasses.

Advertising nudes aren't new. A beautiful, full color Gibson girl in a pair of stockings and nothing else helped sell Celery Tonic at the turn of the century that, according to the ad, was "harmless, pleasant, magical . . . the enemy of headaches . . . friend of the stomach"; in the thirties, Simoniz ran a series of magazine advertisements on the theme, "Don't let your car go nudist," featuring a car, a can of Simoniz and, of course, a nudist.

Actually, advertisers have only begun exploiting the possibilities in naked advertising. If we were the account executive in charge of some of the big adbudgets for the coming year, we think we could work out some rather unique campaigns with a few nudes and such familiar slogans as "The Skin You Love To Touch," "99 and 44/100ths% Pure," "Have You Had It Lately?" and "The (continued on page 42)

Pause That Refreshes."

Only the bluest noses turn up at the idea of an attractive young lady undressing to help sell a few extra packages of corn flakes, but occasionally naked advertising does get a little out of hand. A while back, a Washington undertaker distributed a handsome, full color calendar nude with the slogan, "We Make The Body Beautiful."

Nearly fifty years ago, this nude in black stockings helped advertise a celery tonic that was "harmless, pleasant, magical."

In 1954, this nude in black stockings helped advertise Scandale girdles to passengers of the N.Y. subway.

Curiously, women react to the undraped female torso about as well as men – and these advertisements in national magazines helped sell a $2.75 bath cologne and jewelry worth thousands. The girls like naughty ad copy too – particularly with their toiletries. Revillon once advertised a scent called "Tornade" with a wicked nude and billed it"A Divorcee's Parfum" for those "Just back from Reno."

Curiously, women react to the undraped female torso about as well as men – and these advertisements in national magazines helped sell a $2.75 bath cologne and jewelry worth thousands. The girls like naughty ad copy too – particularly with their toiletries. Revillon once advertised a scent called "Tornade" with a wicked nude and billed it"A Divorcee's Parfum" for those "just back from Reno."

The Roman carnival pictured at left helped publicize glasses. A myopic monarch is holding an early lens to his eye to get a better view of the naked lady being devoured by lions.

Above, this charming collection of seminudes represents a Grecian medical meeting in Lejaren 'a Hiller's famous series on surgery. Photographer Hiller managed to introduce nudes into almost every phase of medical history to help sell the surgical supplies of Davis and Geck, Inc.

Below, "Tabu" has no taboos about nudity in ad suggesting their perfume after showering.

At right, one of the Simoniz series on not treating your car like a nudist

The Carson-Roberts Advertising Agency planned a sophisticated advertising campaign for a California shirt manufacturer named Hartog, to appear in the trade publication "Men's Wear." It was built around bared bosoms and clever tag lines like "My Hartog Belongs To Daddy," with nary a shirt in sight. Hartog's sales skyrocketed and the Hartog girls proved so popular, they're now available as a calendar. Jack Roberts and Hal Adams, the gentlemen who conceived the Hartog series, are now busy preparing some future Playmates for playboy.

The Carson-Roberts Advertising Agency planned a sophisticated advertising campaign for a California shirt manufacturer named Hartog, to appear in the trade publication "Men's Wear." It was built around bared bosoms and clever tag lines like "My Hartog Belongs To Daddy," with nary a shirt in sight. Hartog's sales skyrocketed and the Hartog girls proved so popular, they're now available as a calendar. Jack Roberts and Hal Adams, the gentlemen who conceived the Hartog series, are now busy preparing some future Playmates for Playboy.

The Carson-Roberts Advertising Agency planned a sophisticated advertising campaign for a California shirt manufacturer named Hartog, to appear in the trade publication "Men's Wear." It was built around bared bosoms and clever tag lines like "My Hartog Belongs To Daddy," with nary a shirt in sight. Hartog's sales skyrocketed and the Hartog girls proved so popular, they're now available as a calendar. Jack Roberts and Hal Adams, the gentlemen who conceived the Hartog series, are now busy preparing some future playmates for Playboy.

The Carson-Roberts Advertising Agency planned a sophisticated advertising campaign for a California shirt manufacturer named Hartog, to appear in the trade publication "Men's Wear." It was built around bared bosoms and clever tag lines like "My Hartog Belongs To Daddy," with nary a shirt in sight. Hartog's sales skyrocketed and the Hartog girls proved so popular, they're now available as a calendar. Jack Roberts and Hal Adams, the gentlemen who conceived the Hartog series, are now busy preparing some future playmates for Playboy.