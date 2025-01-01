Worldly Wisdom

One should always be in love. That is the reason one should never marry. – Oscar Wilde

When the candles are out, all women are fair. – Plutarch

Who marrieth for love without money hath good nights and sorry days – John Ray

It is a woman's business to get married as soon as possible, and a man's to keep unmarried as long as he can. – George Bernard Shaw

Woman will be the last thing civilized by man. – Geo. Meredith