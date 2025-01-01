From Searle's Sketchbook

Ronald Searle is one of England's very best cartoonists. His drawings appear regularly in Punch and he's most famous for his Charles Addams-like inhabitants of a girl's school named St. Trinians. Americans are getting a chance to meet these girls in a recently released film titled, The Belles of St. Trinians, starring Alastair Sim, and Alfred A. Knopf has published a book of his choicest cartoons called The Female Approach.

"There's a in my."

"Lovely morning, Mr. Westhouse ..."

"Very well, Mr. Smith, we agree to your terms. You back our film 'The Life of Lord Nelson' and your friend gets the title role."