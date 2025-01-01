Man about the Beach

In recent issues, Playboy has devoted entirely too many pages to pictures of pretty girls. A man enjoys viewing an occasional well-built male torso, too: witness the popularity of the profusely illustrated men's body building, health and strength magazines. So we sent artist Jack Cole to the beach with instructions to bring back sketches of the most interesting masculine musculature he could find. It's just possible we sent the wrong man. At any rate, on the next four pages are the best of the drawings he made, along with some explanatory notes by the artist.

I found this perfect specimen flexing his muscles near the water--more bulges than a Christmas stocking -- Migawd, what a chest! Statistics: 48"--10"--10-1/2" (the 48" is plenty hairy), General Comment: Painting conditions poor -- Beach very crowded -- other bathers kept getting in the way while I was sketching.

This is a pretty good likeness of the beach lifeguard. The beach was too crowded for me to get any closer, so I wasn't able to include the tower he was perched on.

The fishing is very good in this area. Found this fine physique fishing off the dunes. I couldn't catch all of him, though -- stubborn dame refused to move her big feet!

For those who prefer the short, shy type, caught this well developed little chap contemplating the sea, found him a bit too shy--wouldn't even peek around!

Everyone around here calls this adonis "the wedge" -- he has the broadest shoulders on the beach, Statistics: Shoulders measure from X to Y. Comment: Painting conditions even worse at this end of the beach -- twice as crowded!