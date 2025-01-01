Tempest in a C-Cup

A Richly Endowed young lady with the redundant monicker of Tempest Storm recently got plastered.

This is not to say that Miss Storm was pie-eyed, sozzled, gassed, stinko or otherwise incapacitated. A lady of temperate habits, she was merely being measured for a mannikin. Miss Storm is, in the words of her press agent, "a strip tease recitalist." Her body is her business, and business is very good. To make it even better, it was decided that a 3-D replica of her famous charms should be placed prominently outside the theatre where she was appearing.

The making of such a replica required yards of masking tape, much plaster, Miss Storm's ample presence, and the talents of a lucky mannikin maker named Jim Berry. Though not exactly essential to the proceedings, the Playboy cameraman was also in on the deal, lending moral support and snapping the pictures you see on these pages.

The top layer is masking tape; second layer is jersey; under it all, Tempest.

Removing the shell, Berry wonders if he has quite enough plaster on hand to fill this buxom replica of The Storm Divine.