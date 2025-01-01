Gowland's Cool Pool

Most everyone's looking for ways to beat the heat in August. Some must be satisfied with frequent trips to the office water-cooler, others hide out in an air-conditioned movie or sip Tom Collinses all afternoon in their favorite oasis. But photographer Peter Gowland has come up with a near perfect solution. He gets himself a model and an underwater camera and goes swimming. Pete wears skin diving equipment; the model gets by with just skin. And for such a refreshing afternoon, Pete gets paid most handsomely.

This guy Gowland is choosey, of course. He picks for swimming partners such aquatic eyefuls as Joanne Arnold and Joanne has always been one of our very special favorites. Steady playboy readers will recall that last year she helped sell Hartog shirts in the March issue and posed as a Playmate of the Month in May.