Mixing the Perfect Martini

There is nothing quite so civilized as a dry Martini. Its mixing is a precise science that only a special few ever truly master. So much misinformation has been made available on the subject that Playboy feels obliged to set the matter straight once and for all and presents here the exact formula and method required for correctly concocting this incredible cocktail.

1. Ingredients: Gin, dry vermouth, crystal clear ice cubes, olives, lemon, calipers, knife, toothpicks, cocktail glasses, mixing glass, spoon, strainer, two graduates and one very precise Japanese bartender.

2. Pour gin freely...

3. But accurately. 250 cubic centimeters should do as a starter. (continued)

4. The gin is poured into a mixing glass that is thoroughly chilled and filled to the top with crystal clear ice cubes. The gin is poured in first because most expert Martini men agree that the vermouth would be badly bruised if it were poured on the bare ice cubes. There is no place in a good Martini for liniment for vermouth bruises.

5. Pour vermouth accurately...

6. But not freely. 2 cc. should suffice.

7. Stir concoction no less than 25 revolutions. Wrist action is very important here; keep head well back to avoid inhaling intoxicating fumes as a clear mind is essential until preparation is completed.

8. Wiping lemon peel gently around the edge of the chilled cocktail glass adds to the flavor of the cocktail and cleanliness of the glass. (continued)

9. The size of the olive is very important as one that is too large will displace too much gin. Vernier or similar caliper will give accurate measurement and a diameter of 20 mm. is suggested.

10. Pour carefully into glass. Try to avoid spilling mixture on table cloth as linen fibers disintegrate under the influence of certain elements.

11. Twist the lemon peel over the glass. This has no effect on the cocktail, but impresses onlookers.

12. The perfect Martini can only be followed by another, another, and...

13 ...Wow!