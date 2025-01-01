Pink Elephants and Purple Hair

That liveliest of the modern arts, the art of attracting attention, has produced some strange and sensational spectacles, but few have been stranger or more sensational than the pair of pink-and-purple brainstorms recently engendered by some inspired idea men.

To dress up a circus opening in Madison Square Garden (a pretty colorful affair in itself, one might think), Marilyn Monroe, a West Coast personality, was hired to sit atop an elephant. The elephant was painted pink. Miss Monroe was painted a rich shade of Max Factor #29.

But stranger still is the dye-job a New York hairdresser has given nine lovely showgirls. The girls form the chorus line of the famous Copacabana night club and their coiffures are a brilliant orchid. The effect is dazzling on the floor of the Copa and positively stunning on the streets and in the bars, beaneries, powder rooms and parks of Manhattan.

new york does a double take

orchids for the copa: back stage and on stage

A game. is interrupted ...

So is a sandwich.

Purple hair is popular in bars ...

but not in powder rooms.