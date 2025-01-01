A Stripper Goes to College

A nimble wench, known professionally by the improbable name of Patti Waggin, and gifted with a remarkably mobile midriff, recently invaded Fraternity Row at the University of Southern California.

The purpose, they say, was to promote interest in a couple of guys named Weintraub and Decker, candidates for top class offices. She promoted plenty of interest, but not in Weintraub and Decker, who wound up in the cellar in the election.

This probably says something significant about the integrity of the voters, although, to our way of thinking, their classmates might have been a little more appreciative of two such enterprising candidates. Weintraub and Decker don't really care, though. They had a good time. So did Patti. Most everybody did, in fact, except one small sour minority: we understand the university authorities are rewriting the campaign rules for next year's elections.

At left: candidate Decker follows Patti into a handy Oldsmobile "88" which will whisk them away to Fraternity Row.

Above: the Sigma Chi's are all eyes as Patti pirouettes prettily on their dining-room table.

Things began quietly enough when Patti arrived at U.S.C.

smothered in a big long coat — she was taken for one of the prettier brand of coeds, and nothing more.

But after the coat came off (and with it, a few other trifles), things were far from quiet.

Patti passed out promotional matchbooks, and when she ran out of those, passed out kisses.

The frat brothers just passed out.

One good turn deserves another. Since Patti was nice enough to drop in on the boys at the university, the boys decided to return the courtesy by paying her a visit at the New Follies Theatre. In these uninhibited environs, Patti was at liberty to discard a few more trifles — or display a few more trifles, if you'd rather look at it that way.

One good turn deserves another. Since Patti was nice enough to drop in on the boys at the university, the boys decided to return the courtesy by paying her a visit at the New Follies Theatre. In these uninhibited environs, Patti was at liberty to discard a few more trifles — or display a few more trifles, if you'd rather look at it that way.

One good turn deserves another. Since Patti was nice enough to drop in on the boys at the university, the boys decided to return the courtesy by paying her a visit at the New Follies Theatre. In these uninhibited environs, Patti was at liberty to discard a few more trifles — or display a few more trifles, if you'd rather look at it that way.

One good turn deserves another. Since Patti was nice enough to drop in on the boys at the university, the boys decided to return the courtesy by paying her a visit at the New Follies Theatre. In these uninhibited environs, Patti was at liberty to discard a few more trifles — or display a few more trifles, if you'd rather look at that way.