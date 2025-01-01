Two Playmates for the Price of One

We wanted to give readers something special in this College Issue of Playboy, so we asked Hal Adams to photograph two of California's loveliest models, to give us a double chance at picking the Playmate of the Month. Hal's setting was appropriately collegiate and both models were as lovely as ordered.

Hal built himself a fraternity room in his studio, complete to pennants and Playmates on the walls. To make the choosing difficult, he used lovely Jean Moorehead(opposite page) and Johnnie Nicely(below) as models. Jean was runner-up in last year's Miss Rheingold contest.

Hal built himself a fraternity room in his studio, complete to pennants and Playmates on the walls. To make the choosing difficult, he used lovely Jean Moorehead (opposite page) and Johnnie Nicely (below) as models. Jean was runner-up in last year's Miss Rheingold contest.

From these nine color transparencies, selected from early two dozen submitted by Photographer Hal Adams, Playboy's editors finally chose one for the October Playmate. Which one would you have picked? For our choice, turn the page.

From these nine color transparencies, selected from nearly two dozen submitted by Photographer Hal Adams, Playboy's editors finally chose one for the October Playmate. Which one would you have picked? For our choice, turn the page.