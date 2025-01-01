West Coast Strippers

These Pictures may explain the record-shattering 110 degree heat wave that hit Los Angeles late this summer. Both girls are featured performers at the Pacific Coast night club, El Rancho. Blonde Misty Ayres is almost certainly the most beautiful stripper in Hollywood, a city of beautiful women, and her sophisticated act serves as a satisfying appetizer to the flaming main dish, Renee Andre. Fire-haired Renee kicks her legs in the air, does somersaults and all but stands on her head in what must be the wildest striptease being performed anywhere in the U.S.