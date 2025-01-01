Playboy's Christmas Bazaar

Fun on the Run

You can take it with you, because Rudi's new travel bar holds all the dandy refreshments any travelin' man could hope for. It's neat and compact, closes up to a mere 12-1/2 inches square, is covered in a rich plastic fabric with washable lining. Fitted with four gold-rimmed highball glasses, bottle opener, corkscrew, measuring cup, cocktail shaker and compartments for two hefty jugs. Priced at $19.95, but you better include another buck to help defray shipping charges. Rudi's, Dept. SC, 1123 Broadway, N.Y., N.Y.

Doubly Bubbly

If you're seeing two of everything it's because these stunning twins come that way, gayly wrapped for holiday tippling. The superb vintage '49 double-bottle Piper-Heidsieck Champagne retails for about $17, or $13 for the non-vintage variety. Either is delicious with fresh strawberries for a different sort of Christmas breakfast. The Post Office takes a dim view of spirituous liquors, so to obtain this life-giving stuff, run, don't walk, to your nearest dram shop.

Pocket Pal

Music and beer commercials follow wherever you go with this powerful midget radio that measures a tiny 3" x 5" x 1-1/4" and weighs but 12 ounces. The secret is in the transistors, which replace the bulky vacuum tubes of the past. Operates on one 221/2 volt battery, gives forth a clear tone without distortion, fits handily in pocket or purse. Choice of black, ivory, red, gray, mahogany, or green, with gold colored dial; $49.95, less battery. Make out your check to Regency Radio, Dept. SM, 7900 Pendleton Pike, Indianapolis 26, Indiana.

Brilliant Baubles

Science Marches On! Capra Gems have replaced diamonds as a girl's best friend. Anyway, they're more dazzling than a diamond, and their refractive quality is actually higher than a diamond's. Each stone is hand cut and polished, yet a one carat rock costs only $24, federal tax included. A free, illustrated booklet gives full details, including all prices and settings available in both men's and women's styles. Capra Gem Co., Dept. BZ, P.O. 5145, Philadelphia 41, Penna.

Booster Ball

For those adamant alumni friends, here's a miniature musical football that plays the school song, note perfect, and comes complete with college name, crest and lacing in school colors. Fine Swiss music-box movement inside pigskin-grained football, only $3.98, postpaid. State school song desired. Merrill Ann Creations, Dept. EN, 102 Warren St., N.Y., N.Y.

Hot Music

Dazzle the darlings with this combination lighter and music box. It tinkles such charming ditties as La Vie en Rose, Third Man Theme, Moulin Rouge, La Ronde or Brahms' Lullaby, and besides, the lighter actually works. A sure-fire (get it?) conversation piece. Specify casing desired, saddle-calf, gold flute or peccary, and also which tune appeals to you most. Handsomely gift boxed at $19.95. Brosilow Imports, Dept. JN, 411 W. Fullerton Pkwy., Chicago 14, Illinois.

