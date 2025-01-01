The First Sap of Manhood and How It Rises

How can I tell when I am a Man?

When, indeed, so many ask, does the powerful sap of manhood begin to surge through my body? What can I do to prepare myself for it?

First you will go through a period which may seem long, but which will actually last no more than ten or twelve years. During this time you will think you are a man. Your body will develop in every way and you will become possessed of powerful and, at first, unusual ideas.

Put these ideas entirely out of your head. Think no more about them and you will come through this period happily and without further worry.

Before you know it you will be twenty-five or twenty-six, through with school, have a good job, and be able to marry.

Now – not before – you can say, "I am a man!"

Worth waiting for

You will be able to look about you and discover all kinds of wondrous sights which we will assume you have avoided noticing before.

You will find to your delight that you are surrounded by thousands and thousands of lovely girls, dressed to be their most appealing and exciting. And wherever you look, on billboards, in magazines, in the movies, on television – everywhere – you will find even more beautiful girls, often wearing costumes that leave little to the imagination.

You will wonder how you missed them the past ten or twelve years.

We should perhaps pause here for a momentary tribute to our young men and to their truly superhuman power of the will. They have helped to preserve the clean, bracing customs of our society without complaint, and without resentment. And even today they are going on, eyes resolutely forward, looking neither to the right nor to the left, their minds diverted, their hearts pure.

Never in all the march of civilization have so many had to wait for so long. But you will say, as others have before you, that it was surely worth it.

However, for those few to whom the ten or twelve year wait may be a burden, we have scraped together a few words of advice.

Your Parents and Sex

Early in this period during which the sap is rising, you may notice that your father is acting strangely. He will often appear to be approaching a subject, only to veer away in confusion.

He will be trying to bring up the subject of sex.

You will find that fathers, and occasionally mothers too, show needless embarrassment over this topic. Put them at their ease. An embarrassed father is a poor companion.

Once you identify the first gropings, seize the initiative. Be casual and matter of fact.

"By the way, Dad, thought you might be interested in this bit from Krafft-Ebing."

"Oh?" (He may look surprised, but go on.)

"I'll help you with the Latin if you like."

Any good text book on the subject will work just as well, providing it is just a trifle over your father's head.

Treat the whole thing as a matter of intellectual curiosity. Leers, nudges, and grimaces may be fun but they will not create a healthy attitude on the part of your parents.

You may discover, too, that a little clear information is helpful to parents. Though they possess a certain rough and ready competence, many parents show surprising ignorance of the subject.

Keep your Standards High

It may shock you to detect in your own parents a real lack of moral fibre. Though at first you may think that this will have small effect on you, you will be mistaken. Most parental interference is a result of their feeling that you are going to try to do the same things that they did.

Make it clear to them very early that your standards are far higher than theirs.

You will be surprised at the freedom this will allow you.

It is best as your first step to establish a general attitude.

"Pity wasn't it, father, that in your day morals were, well, a bit on the sketchy side?"

"Well, now, Davie, I –"

"Oh, I don't blame you. You were all swept along on a tide of joie de vivre. It's very understandable historically. Pity though."

(Be sure at all times to adopt a tolerant attitude.)

Once you have established your position securely on a high moral plane, the rest will follow easily.

"Now, Davie, I want you to be in early."

"I'm glad you brought that up, mother. Try to hint to Marlene that I have to get up early. Doesn't seem graceful, somehow, coming from me."

You may then stay out as late as you like. Be sure to speak firmly to your mother – before she speaks firmly to you.

"Mother, I don't think you made it very clear to Marlene. Not clear at all. Couldn't break away until three."

"I'm sorry, Davie, I tried to ---"

"There, there! Just try to do better next time, won't you?"

Your parents may begin to worry a bit about you. This will be a healthy sign.

"Charles, I'm worried about David. He's such a serious boy. Don't you think he should have a little more fun?"

"Well, he hasn't been in before three all week."

"I know, but it isn't as though he really wanted to."

As long as your parents maintain this attitude you will be sure to have a normal, healthy boyhood.

Keep your standards high and you will not regret it.

Beware of Growing Girls

Girls, you will discover, grow more rapidly than you. There is a period during which their little bodies expand and flower at a rate that far outstrips their mental growth.

It is your duty – and every young man's – to guide them through this period of little sense but much feeling.

At this stage particularly you will find that not all girls breathe the same bracing moral atmosphere that you do. Your mission is to make it clear to them that your own rugged good looks and bon vivant manner are not signposts of easy virtue nor invitations to loose living.

Yours should be the steady voice, the firm guiding hand.

"David, where are you taking me?"

"I'm afraid for you here, Peggy. This music, these pawing young men embracing in public to a primitive rhythm ---"

"It's only a dance, Davie."

"Sometimes I fear for all of us. Here's a good spot. Sit down."

(Commands should always be simple and direct.)

"But Davie ---"

"Comfy? Now, we need to talk this out. Pity your mother isn't here, too."

Should I Pet?

Maintain control of yourself at all times. Don't be stampeded into unrestrained demonstrations of affection. You will regret it later. Keep everything on a high plane.

"Don't you think we've been out here long enough, Davie?"

"One more thing, darling. Take petting. Inexcusable. Let me demonstrate. A kiss should be offered simply, with humility, like this ---"

"Ohhhhh, Davie!"

"Please, I'm only illustrating. Try to control yourself. Now it should not be forced, like this ---"

"Davie! Nobody has ever ---"

"I should hope not! Please tell me if they do! Now perhaps we should review that point."

Try to remember at all times that your purpose is instruction. You are not seeking to amuse, and certainly not to arouse primitive emotions that might fan quickly into a flame.

Should I go Steady?

Those who have studied the above paragraph scarcely need to be told that the answer to this question is a thumping "No!"

All around you young girls are growing, their youthful bodies far outstripping youthful minds. With passions all too often ripe, you are needed most, and often at widely scattered points.

It is only the selfish young man who fails to bring his torch, so to speak, into all the dark corners, lighting the way to finer, better lives.

Be generous with your time. You may be criticized by the very people you are trying to help, but steer your course forward, clearing up little misunderstandings as they arise.

"But Davie, I saw you with her."

"Of course you did, Marian. And I'm glad. The three of us should get together for a long talk. Betty's sweet, but terribly confused. Can't seem to set her right by myself." Or ---

"Marian? I feel sorry for her, Betty!"

"Davie, I don't feel sorry for her! Maybe a straight-laced boy like you wouldn't notice, but if those are really hers, which I doubt ---"

"Please, Betty!"

"And that new convertible which is practically her own personal property, and ---"

"She's really very tragic underneath. A little girl who's been hurt.

Perhaps one day the three of us ---"

Be as truthful as you can, but a little white lie now and then may be necessary, for her sake. Remember that a jealous girl is not a happy girl, and happy girls make for happy boys.

Be Brave

Take advantage of these golden years for they will slip by all too soon. Then you will bid a sad farewell to carefree youth and enter into manhood.

Have courage. Others have gone before you. You have only to follow in their footsteps.

An embarrassed father is a poor companion