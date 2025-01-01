Will She or Won't She?

You can waste a lot of time, cash and energy on a girl before you discover she's not what you're looking for. If you don't know the ropes, it isn't exactly a snap figuring out what makes her tick and whether she ticks fast or slow. Rule One in the Girl's League is to keep a guy guessing.

But the true playboy has a few tricks of his own. He knows that only a sucker will place a bet without first knowing the odds.

When a fellow first meets a girl, a lot of questions run through his mind, among them, can she be had? And, if so, with how much – or how little – promotion? Being an efficient sort of guy, you don't want to waste a lot of promotion on a pushover.

One little trick that can be most helpful is a seemingly innocent parlor-game called Suppose. On the surface, it looks as old-fashioned and respectable as Twenty Questions or Charades, but used with purpose at a cocktail party or on a double date, it can tell you if a girl is a prospective playmate or a professional virgin.

Passing the thing off as a "personality test" or some such malarkey, you casually ask each of the girls in the party ten simple (but loaded) questions. Don't worry about them not snapping at the bait: they may have a few small qualms at first, but their own feminine curiosity will undo them. And their answers will provide an amazingly accurate barometer of their emotional climates.

The questions? Here they are:

1. "Suppose you had a choice to start life over again as a man or woman – which would you choose?"

This is a deceptively mild one as a starter. Her answer will tip you off as to her essential femininity. The girl who is proud of her sex and its unique advantages will obviously make the better playmate. The girl who would rather have been born masculine, however, tends to resist the female role, so that an affair with her may mean also a struggle for dominance.

2. "Suppose you were a man. Which of the following traits do you think would impress you most in a girl? (a) shapely figure; (b) lives in a nice neighborhood; (c) virginity; (d) good head for figures."

If she doesn't pick out virginity, in contrast to the other trivia, it's obvious she doesn't consider it of much importance. If that's the case, you can draw your own deductions about her past – and future.

3. "Which of the following would you be most likely to do in public? (a) a handstand; (b) telling a strange man his face is smudged; (c) dancing a few steps on a busy street; (d) thanking a male for his wolf whistle."

This can cue you on how fast you can go. A girl who would act on her impulse, defying convention – or even if she only thinks she would – is not likely to frown upon impulsive love-making. If she admits she would do any of the above things, the chances are that you won't rate a deep chill if you act on your impulses.

4. "Suppose you were, a man and found out your girl liad two-timed you. Would you (a) break off with her at once; (b) forgive her; (c) give her a stern talking-to; (d) punish her physically?"

This is a trick question designed to reveal how she herself would like to be treated by men. If she's in favor of breaking off the romance, it shows she sets a lot of store by fidelity and isn't apt to play with more than one man (at a time). If she votes for physical punishment, the chances are that she is (concluded on page 64)Will She or Won't She?(continued from page 13) masochistic, and secretly favors caveman tactics. If she votes for the stern speech, it suggests that she wants to be dominated, not necessarily by force. The choice of forgiveness is a hint that she prefers the kid gloves approach. (Either that or her own guilty conscience won't let her condemn an erring girl!)

Around about Question Five, the party begins to get a wee bit rough and you really get down to cases.

5. "Suppose your sister had premarital sex relations with a boy. Name two circumstances under which you would consider her conduct morally excusable."

This is an indirect way of discovering whether she herself might yield under certain conditions. She probably would, if she names any voluntary type of circumstance like "if she's in love" or "if she didn't mean to go so far." On the other hand, your thrust has been nimbly foiled if she lists as excusable only circumstances like "rape" or any condition for which a girl could not be held responsible. In this case, you spring the following question.

6. "Suppose you're the mother of a teen-age girl who is having an affair. What would you tell her to induce her to stop?"

The key to this question is the way in which it's answered. If the reply is hesitating or confused, it suggests that the girl has an occasional affair herself, and would therefore be in conflict about telling a daughter to cease and desist. If her reply indicates that she would not condemn her daughter, you likewise have a clue that she is not an unassailable fortress.

7. "Do you believe Kinsey's statistical assertion that almost half of all American women have sex before marriage?"

A simple "yes" or "no" answer on this one will tell you a great deal about the lady in question, because her "belief" is really only what she wants to believe. And if she wants to believe in pre-marital intercourse, you may have some good times ahead.

8. "Suppose you are married. Under which of the following circumstances would you be unwilling to have sex with your husband: (a) you have just had a serious quarrel with him and have not made up; (b) he has just refused to buy you a new coat; (c) it is late; (d) you had sexual relations with him only the night before."

This is primarily a test of her sincerity and integrity. If she replies that she would not submit to her husband after an angry quarrel which has not yet been settled, it suggests that she is not a hypocrite (though you don't want to discount the possibility that she may be so passionate that she cannot control herself – a very nice possibility, indeed). If she would not submit simply because her husband would not buy her a new coat, she obviously regards even married sex as a sort of prostitution in which her husband is actually purchasing her love and affection. If she offers either of the last two excuses as legitimate reasons for refusing a husband then she is probably indifferent or actually hostile towards sex.

9. "Suppose you were offered the following inducements to spend the night with a man. Which might persuade you? (a) $100,000 in cash; (b) a movie career leading to eventual stardom; (c) an assurance of world peace for a generation; (d) it would make a blind man happy."

If she admits to any of these possibilities, the question is not whether she can be had, but only under what circumstances, or for what price. If the cash or the movie stardom would soften her up, she has a weakness for worldly goods and might prove to be a pretty expensive lady to have on your hands. If she says she would make herself available in return for world peace, she's either a starry-eyed idealist or a pretentious phony. If she says she'd go the route to make a blind man happy, she has a wide streak of sticky sentimentality, and not too many brains to go with it. But who cares?

The last question will give a little further information on her general sex attitude and is also so far fetched it will evoke some chuckles and end the game on a relaxed and friendly note.

10. "Suppose you were cast away on a desert island – no hope of rescue – with a man you knew to be a murderer, a white slaver, a dealer in dope and, generally speaking, not too nice a fellow. However, though his character left almost everything to be desired, he wasn't a bad looking guy. Would you have sexual relations with him?"

If she answers negatively, it suggests that she doesn't appreciate the importance of sex; a positive response, of course, indicates that she's a girl who needs her loving and recognizes the fact. What's more, she isn't afraid to admit it. And that's where you come in, of course.

Let us know how you make out.