Boxing 1956

Just a year ago, the determined, thirty-eight year old light-heavyweight champion of the world was waging a one-man publicity campaign for the very doubtful privilege of climbing into the ring with the brutally powerful Brockton Blockbuster, Rocky Marciano.

Prodded by a dream of nineteen years, Archie Moore publicly challenged heavyweight champion Marciano to a title showdown. When Marciano's managers seemed less than anxious, Moore pleaded his case with the papers, wrote letters to sports editors, appeared in radio and TV interviews, took ads, even offered to fight without pay. He personally polled sports editors on whether they favored the match and who they thought would win; the editors were unanimously for the fight, but 85% of them picked Marciano.

To prove the rightness of the bout, Moore beat Rocky's top contender, heavyweight Nino Valdes, then KO'd middleweight champion Bobo Olson in the latter's try for the light-heavyweight crown. Meanwhile, Marciano put away pudgy British champion Don Cockell.

When the "showdown" came, it was Marciano all the way, but Moore's promotion helped turn it into a million-dollar match, counting gate receipts, plus profits from radio and television rights. However, with Moore disposed of, who remains to challenge the mighty Marciano? Who, indeed.

Heavyweights

Heavyweight champion Rocky Marciano is the only ranking fighter in any division who has never been beaten in his professional career and not one of the present heavyweight contenders is going to spoil that record. When Nino Valdes knocked out Don Cockell in two rounds, it was hoped he might prove a worthy adversary. But when he was matched against high ranking Bob Baker to select the next opponent for The Rock, both boxers made such a poor showing (Baker won while the crowd booed) it became obvious neither man would be any sort of match for Marciano or be any kind of a draw at the box office.

These are the most prominent heavyweights and their records:

Champion: Rocky Marcianoof Brockton, Mass.; age 31; 49 bouts; 49 wins; 0 losses; 0 draws; 43 knockouts.

1. Archie Mooreof San Diego, Calif.; age 39; 144 bouts; 119 wins; 20 losses; 5 draws; 19 knockouts.

2. Bob Bakerof Pittsburgh, Pa.; age 29; 50 bouts; 44 wins; 5 losses; 1 draw; 19 knockouts.

3. Nino Valdesof Cuba; age 31; 47 bouts; 34 wins; 11 losses; 2 draws; 25 knockouts.

4. Tommy "Hurricane" Jacksonof Far Rockaway, N. Y.; age 22; 30 bouts; 25 wins; 4 losses; 1 draw; 12 knockouts.

5. Jimmy Sladeof New York, N. Y.; age 29; 43 bouts; 25 wins; 14 losses; 4 draws; 6 knockouts.

Moore still ranks as the number one contender because of his showing in the bout against Marciano, but there is little likelihood of another Marciano-Moore match; Baker or Valdes might be brought into a title bout because of the lack of a more logical contender, but based upon their showing against one another, neither would be any real challenge to Rocky. Tommy "Hurricane" Jackson has an impressive string of victories to his credit, including two recent wins over ex-champ Ezzard Charles, but he is a mauling slugger without any real style or ring savvy; in the ring against a man as powerful as Marciano, he would be chopped to pieces. Jimmy Slade rates fifth place among the contenders chiefly because of two upset wins over Jackson, but his record doesn't warrant any serious title consideration.

Two years ago, in our first Playboy boxing preview, we picked the man who will beat heavyweight champion Rocky Marciano. A nineteen year old youngster, he had just turned professional after copping the 1952 middleweight Olympics championship, and was campaigning as a light-heavy. Now, at twenty-one, Floyd Patterson is the top light-heavyweight contender, but if he continues to grow he should challenge and beat Marciano in 1957. Because of the lack of serious heavyweight competition, considerable pressure may be brought to bear on the youthful Patter son, trying to force an over-weight title match this year. It would be a serious mistake for Patterson to risk a heavyweight championship try now, when a year's additional weight and experience will virtually assure him the title. Once he has won the crown, he should wear it for a long time.

Light-Heavyweights

Rugged Archie Moore rules this roost, but no light-heavyweight champion (continued on page 31)Boxing 1956 (continued from page 13) pushing forty can expect to reign too long. Floyd Patterson and Harold Johnson are top ranking challengers, but Patterson's managers are looking towards that heavyweight title and will probably avoid matching their man against Moore this year, Patterson is already campaigning against heavies, scoring a seventh round knockout over Jimmy Slade in December.

Harold Johnson holds wins over Bob Satterfield, Nino Valdes, Ezzard Charles, Jimmy Slade and Archie Moore. But champion Moore beat Johnson in a title try last year. Johnson has only been knocked out once--that was by Jersey Joe Walcott, and there's an anecdote connected to the KO: it happened in 1950, and fourteen years earlier, the ageless Jersey Joe had also knocked out Johnson's father.

Bob Satterfield continues as a conten der, but a glass jaw makes his position among top fighters uncertain; last Au gust he upset and thoroughly beat Nino Valdes. We rank the light-heavyweights like this:

Champion: Archie Mooreof San Diego, Calif.; age 39; 144 bouts; 119 wins; 20 losses; 5 draws; 19 KO's.

1. Floyd Pattersonof Brooklyn, N. Y.; age 21; 29 bouts; 28 wins; 1 loss; 0 draws; 19 knockouts.

2. Harold Johnsonof Philadelphia, Pa.; age 27; 55 bouts; 48 wins; 7 losses; 0 draws; 22 knockouts.

3. BOB Satterfieldof Chicago, Ill.; age 32; 100 bouts; 60 wins; 39 losses; 1 draw; 30 knockouts.

4. Willie Pastranoof New Or leans, La.; age 20; 52 bouts; 44 wins; 4 losses; 4 draws; 8 knockouts.

5. Chuck Spieserof Lansing, Mich.; age 26; 25 bouts; 22 wins; 3 losses; 0 draws; 14 knockouts.

The most promising newcomer to the light-heavyweight ranks is Willie Pastrano. The square-rigged, big-boned southerner was almost unknown until he outclassed Al Andrews in his big-time debut. Then he whipped Joey Maxim, Paddy Young and Chuck Spieser to move quickly into contention, Because Johnson and Satterfield have both been previously beaten by Moore, and Patterson will be avoiding an immediate light-heavyweight showdown, Pastrano might be pushed into a title fight prematurely, Despite his impressive record, Willie is only twenty years old and his mother has to sign the papers before each bout.

Chuck Spieser is, like Patterson, a former Olympic champion. His career was sidetracked by a hitch in the army and he just returned to ring combat in the summer of 1955. He was stopped by Willie Pastrano and then won impressively over Willie Troy and Paddy Young.

Middleweights

Turning back the clock, Sugar Ray Robinson scored the most sensational comeback victory of the year, and probably the decade, by dramatically knocking senseless middleweight champion Bobo Olson after 2 minutes and 51 seconds of the second round in their December 9th title fight. Sugar Ray's remarkable return to the ring came after a thirty-one month layoff and makes him the first fighter to ever win the middle-weight title three times.

Sugar originally won the 160 pound crown from Jake LaMotta in February, 1951, brutally beating LaMotta for thirteen rounds before the bout was stopped. As the new middleweight champion, Robinson relinquished the welterweight title. Then on a European tour, with "too much Paris in his legs," Robinson was beaten by Randy Turpin in London in July, Turpin and Robinson were rematched in the Polo Grounds in September and Sugar Ray regained his title by knocking out the dusky Englishman in the tenth round.

Then in June of 1952, Robinson tried to capture the light-heavyweight title. He was beating champion Joey Maxim handily, when he collapsed from heat exhaustion in the fourteenth round (the 110 degree temperature had KO'd the referee in the fourth) and Maxim was awarded an automatic TKO. Sugar retired in December of 1952 and went into show business.

Following Ray's retirement, Bobo Olson defeated Paddy Young for the American version of the vacated middleweight title and then beat England's Randy Turpin for the World's Championship in October, 1953. Olson successfully defended his title against Kid Gavilan, Rocky Castellani and Pierre Langlois, then tried unsuccessfully to win the light-heavyweight crown from Archie Moore.

Sugar Ray missed the cheers of the crowd and the title, "Champ," however, and so in the face of boxing's bromide that "they never come back," Robinson returned to the ring early in 1955. His comeback started badly with a loss to Ralph "Tiger" Jones and when Olson subsequently beat Jones in a non-title fight, it seemed doubtful that Sugar would ever make it back to the top. But in his next bout, Robinson won a close decision over top contender Rocky Castellani and though his timing was off and he tired in the late rounds, there were signs of the old Sugar in his style and manner.

The title fight lasted less than two rounds, but in that brief space Robinson did everything right. His footwork, his timing, his punching and counter-punching--all were perfect. Against him, Olson seemed slow and sluggish. With seconds left in the second round, Sugar scored with a right, then landed a solid left, and Carl "Bobo" Olson fell over backwards. Sugar Ray Robinson had won the middleweight championship of the world for the third time.

This most unexpected upset promises to make the middleweight division one (concluded on page 63)Boxing 1956(continued from page 31) of the most interesting in 1956 and speculation most difficult. Here is how we rank the division now:

Champion: Sugar Ray Robinsonof New York, N. Y.; age 35; 143 bouts; 137 wins; 4 losses; 2 draws; 89 KO's.

1. Carl "Bobo" Olsonof Honolulu, T. H.; age 25; 73 bouts; 65 wins; 8 losses; 0 draws; 30 knockouts.

2. Charley Humezof France; age 28; 81 bouts; 76 wins; 4 losses; 1 draw; 40 knockouts.

3. Rocky Castellaniof Cleveland, Ohio; age 29; 70 bouts; 60 wins; 8 losses; 2 draws; 15 knockouts.

4. Eduardo Lausseof Argentina; age 28; 71 bouts; 64 wins; 5 losses; 2 draws; 51 knockouts.

5. Ralph "Tiger" Jonesof Yonkers, N. Y.; age 27; 52 bouts; 35 wins; 14 losses; 3 draws; 10 knockouts.

The Robinson-Olson rematch isn't an easy fight to pick. Robinson tired visibly in his previous ten-round scrap with Castellani and if he had been unable to put Bobo away early, the December title bout might easily have ended differently. On the other hand, in his matches against both Moore and Robinson, Olson has demonstrated a jaw made of something other than concrete. The fight crowd was surprised when Olson went down in the second round of his championship contest with Sugar Ray, but they were literally stunned when Bobo didn't get up. He was still flat on his back when the referee reached ten. In his column two days later, Red Smith speculated on the possible presence of glass in the ex-champ's seemingly sturdy chin bone.

Whatever the outcome, the rematch is certain to be a honey. If Sugar Ray loses, he will almost certainly retire. If he wins, his managers will probably avoid a bout with Eduardo Lausse, the hard hitting South American, with a record of fifty-one knockouts in seventy-one fights, and match him with men like Humez and Jones, against whom he'll have more chance. If Olson wins back his title, he can look for trouble from Lausse, too; this rugged Argentinian outslugged Gene Fulmer in a gruelling ten-rounder the end of the year to continue an impressive winning streak.

Welterweights

There are more ex-champs in the 147 pound division than you can shake a glove at. The welterweight title has changed hands three times in the past year-and-a-half. First Johnny Saxton won the crown from Kid Gavilan in a hotly disputed decision. Then, in his first title defense, Saxton lost to Tony DeMarco. And in DeMarco's first defense of the championship he, in turn, lost to Carmen Basilio. In the rematch, Basilio almost continued the trend. In a bruising battle, DeMarco landed a hard left in the seventh that made Basilio's legs go rubbery. "My corner men wanted me to go down and rest," Basilio said later, "but I didn't want to begin any bad habits." He stayed up, and in the tenth round, DeMarco ran out of gas. It took two more to finish him and Carmen Basilio retained his championship with a twelfth round knockout, exactly as he had won it five months before. The scrappy welterweights shape up like this:

Champion: Carmen Basilioof Syracuse, N. Y.; age 28; 66 bouts; 48 wins; 11 losses; 7 draws; 22 knockouts.

1. Tony De Marcoof Boston, Mass.; age 23; 49 bouts; 42 wins; 6 losses; 1 draw; 27 knockouts.

2. Johnny Saxtonof Brooklyn, N. Y.; age 25; 54 bouts; 48 wins, 4 losses; 2 draws; 20 knockouts.

3. Vince Martinezof Patterson, N. J.; age 26; 50 bouts; 47 wins; 3 losses; 0 draws; 29 knockouts.

4. Ramon Fuentesof Los Angeles, Calif.; age 30; 41 bouts; 34 wins; 6 losses; 1 draw; 11 knockouts.

5. Isaac Logartof Cuba; age 22; 50 bouts; 40 wins; 5 losses; 5 draws; 18 knockouts.

Johnny Saxton scored a surprising and impressive win over Ralph "Tiger" Jones and is the next logical contender. If he shows as well against Basilio as he did against Jones, he may begin the round-robin all over again. To make matters still more complicated, Vince Martinez is back in the picture after several months of inactivity and Isaac Logart has entered the top ranks by defeating Gil Turner and Virgil Akins. Logart is a fighter to watch in the coming months.

Lightweights

Wallace "Bud" Smith's successful defense of his title against ex-champ Jimmy Carter will save boxing further embarrassment from a champion who won and lost the title three times, curiously winning when he was the under dog and losing when he was the favorite. The fights for which Carter is most criticized were against Orlando Zulueta, when he was a 3 to 1 favorite and lost; against Eddie Chavez, when he was favored 11 to 5 and lost; against Armond Savoie, favored 4 to 1, and lost: and Johnny Cunningham, losing as a 10 to 1 favorite. Generally a rematch followed and Carter would win handily. Now, at 32, Carter is past his peak and will be used as a buffer to test new men coming up. Here's how they rate:

Champion: Wallace "Bud" Smithof Cincinnati, Ohio; age 25; 49 bouts; 32 wins; 11 losses; 6 draws; 18 KO's.

1. Jimmy Carterof New York, N. Y.; age 32; 100 bouts; 71 wins; 20 losses; 9 draws; 27 knockouts.

2. Duilo Loiof Italy; age 26; 59 bouts; 56 wins; 1 loss; 2 draws; 12 knockouts.

3. Ralph Dupasof New Orleans, La.; age 20; 68 bouts; 56 wins; 7 losses; 5 draws; 10 knockouts.

4. Frankie Ryffof New York, N. Y.; age 23; 21 bouts; 20 wins; 1 loss; 0 draws; 3 knockouts.

5. Johnny Gonsalvesof Oakland, Calif.; age 25; 51 bouts; 39 wins; 9 losses; 3 draws; 8 knockouts.

Only two fighters, Ralph Dupas and Duilo Loi, have any real chance of up setting the champion. Although Dupas was not too impressive last year, he's young, experienced and will improve. Loi, on the other hand, has won seven straight and holds the Italian and European lightweight championships. One of the two will get the nod in Smith's next title defense.

Featherweights

Sandy Saddler's record of 142 wins establishes him as one of the winningest champions since Freddie Miller (champion 1933-36) who scored an incredible 201 victories to 25 defeats. Former champion Willie Pep, who is still fighting at 33, has copped 196 wins and may surpass Miller's record before he finally retires. Saddler is strong at 29 and should continue to rule the feather weights for a few more years.

Saddler's most promising antagonist is Carmelo Costa. The twenty-one year old belter has twice defeated Joey Lopes, who upset Saddler last year in a non-title bout. Saddler's managers have demanded a $25,000 guarantee for a championship bout and Costa's handlers are busily raising the money. A Costa-Saddler title match may be in the offing as this issue goes to press.

Champion: Sandy Saddlerof New York, N. Y.; age 29; 159 bouts; 142 wins; 15 losses; 2 draws; 97 knockouts.

1. Ciro Morasenof Cuba; age 29; 91 bouts; 74 wins; 9 losses; 8 draws; 22 knockouts.

2. Ray Famechonof France; age 31; 81 bouts; 62 wins; 7 losses; 2 draws; 33 knockouts.

3. Carmelo Costaof Brooklyn, N. Y.; age 21; 34 bouts; 28 wins; 2 losses; 4 draws; 3 knockouts.

4. Teddy Davisof Hartford, Conn.; age 32; 112 bouts; 60 wins; 50 losses; 2 draws; 21 knockouts.

5. Flash Elordeof the Philippines: age 23; 38 bouts; 28 wins; 8 losses; 2 draws; 10 knockouts.

Ciro Morasen, as champion of Cuba, Ray Famechon, as champion of France, and Flash Elorde, as champion of the Phillipines, must be rated purely out of respect for their titles and records, even though they may never face Saddler in a world's championship bout. Travel and training expenses will not permit them to make a trip to the U.S. All three foreign champions hold out high hopes that Saddler will someday start a world tour.

Bantam and Flyweights

The bantamweights and flyweights should be tagged as foreign divisions. Both divisions draw bigger crowds in Europe than the bigger men do in the U.S. Only veteran Billy Peacock of California carries the U.S. banner as a ranking bantamweight. Robert Cohen, a twenty-five year old Frenchman, with a record of 36 wins, 1 defeat and 2 draws, rules the bantams, and Pascual Perez, an undefeated twenty-nine year old Argentinian, rules the flyweights. Both Cohen and Perez are expected to retain their titles during 1956.