Chuckles with your Cocktails

Once Relegated to such mundane tasks as keeping whiskey rings off the spinet and canape crumbs off the kisser, today's yokked-up cocktail napkins are often the life of the party. Their tremendous popularity began about five years ago, we're told, when a Philadelphia manufacturer got the idea of reproducing the cartoons from R. Taylor's Fractured French as novelty napkins (sample: "Tête-à-tête--a tight brassiere"). Since then, a half dozen manufacturers have sold more than fifteen million assorted sets with such provocative titles as Liberated Latin, Yankee Yiddish, Breezy Billboards, Roger Price's Droodles, Shakespeare Howls (illustrated quotations from William's plays), Grand Uproar (on opera), Bridge-isms (on cards), Perennial Bloomers (on flowers), Barhounds (on drinks and drinkers) and Sexual Misbehavior of the Human Male and Female.