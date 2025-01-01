On the Cuff

Here to Stay: the reed-slim silhouette for men. Companion to the narrow look: jewelry of smaller shape, with less ornate design, a touch of European mood. Colors, too, have returned to a state of nature: sterling silver, cultured pearls, bronze and leather. As a mark of their special forte, racing fans, automobile bugs, television or radio execs can choose clever novelty links. This season, accessory designers are stressing trim, tailored lines that complement the town suit perfectly.

Top Row (l. to r.): sterling silver bamboo weave, $8; sterling silver button shape, $8; bronze polygon with alligator, $3.50; sterling silver antiqued intaglio, $8; natural marble bar set in sterling, $12.50. Second Row: sterling pari-mutuel ticket, $8; mother-of-pearl cameo, $3.50; tiger obsidian set in sterling, $15; sterling microphone, $8; sterling oval shape hand engraved, $10.Third Row: ceramic fleur-de-lis set in copper, $6; three cultured pearls in spiral gold washed sterling silver, $15; spark plug set in sterling silver, $8; gold washed sterling rampant horse set in ebony, $8; sterling silver four-engine air liner, $8.Fourth Row: Swiss-movement pocket watch set in British coin case, $36; sterling kitchen sink (for those who own everything but), $8; blue stone set in jeweler's metal, $2.50; sterling oyster shell with cultured pearl, $15; gold washed sterling TV camera, $8.Bottom Row: ebony and sterling stripes, $8; cultured pearl set in damascene, $25; sterling Venus de Milo, $8; black ceramic square with classic profile in white, $4.