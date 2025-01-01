Playwright on a Hot Tin Roof
February, 1956
(a very obscure satirist)
Although Tennessee Williams' latest Broadway play, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, is a popular success, and his Rose Tattoo has now been filmed for the delectation of the masses, there was a time when Mr. Williams wrote for only a select few. His one-act play about the last hours of D. H. Lawrence, I Rise in Flame Cried the Phoenix, first appeared in a limited edition -- limited, that is, to people who had fifteen dollars to spend on a single slender book.
The public's response to this elite edition may be inferred by the fact that the play was suubsequently reprinted in a 50c paperback volume also containing thirty-three other pieces of contemporary writing. It was in this bargain-basement form that it came to my attention, promptly inspiring me to write a play of my own. Any resemblance to Mr. Williams' play is, of course, unintentional, coincidental, and entirely malicious. If you'll be good enough to stop rustling that program, we'll give the signal for the house lights to dim and the rich velour curtain to rise . . .
The scene is a veranda in Venice. Languishing intensely in a wheel-chair is a person strongly resembling the famous Gay F. Swish, author of After Coitus -- What?, Other Weskits Other Bangs, and a host of even more controversial volumes. A characteristic flutter of the transparent eyelids, a phlegmy sigh and the ghost of a petulant sneer confirm our suspicions: it is, indeed, Gay F. Swish. We recognize now the well-publicized sunken cheeks, the flashing eyes of the color of wet cigar-ash, the inch-(continued on page 24)Hot Tin Roof(continued from page 17) long lipless mouth, the notorious mauve locks and beige beard which caused a continent to whisper "Are they dyed?" When we first see him, he is speaking. Since there is nobody else on stage, we might well wonder if G. F. has mislaid his marbles, but the more discerning souls among us will readily realize that he is indulging in a pastime proper to a poet -- speaking to the sun.
Swish: Don't try to hide
Behind that flimsy negligee
Of a cloud, you shameless wanton.
I see you.
I know what you're trying to do.
Old Health-Giver, eh?
Old Vitamin-Enriched!
You may fool them, you sizzling bitch,
But not old Gay!
Oh, no!
(His voice rises to a soprano shriek as he shakes his bony fist at the sky.)
I know your tricks!
You envy me, who bared my soul
To Life's enriching rays
And blossomed 'til I fairly burst
With juice!
A human grape -- that's what I am --
Swollen with potential wine!
And you -- oh, damn your jealous heat --
Why do you scorch me thus?
I know!
You want to make of me
A raisin!
(Enter WILHELMINA, his mistress, carrying a small phial of amber fluid.)
Wilhelmina: Sprechen Sie deutsch?
Swish: No, thank you.
I'm not hungry.
And -- if it's not asking too much --
Let's speak in English, shall we?
Wilhelmina: Who were you talking to?
Swish: Nobody.
Wilhelmina: But I heard you.
Swish: Oh, very well, you old hausfrau:
If you must know,
I was talking to my ancient enemy,
My nemesis,
That arch-fiend ...
Wilhelmina: Your bladder?
Swish: No, you insensitive Guernsey!
The sun!
Wilhelmina: You mean --
Swish: Yes.
Wilhelmina: But that's --
Swish: I know.
Wilhelmina: It's not ...
Swish: It is.
Wilhelmina: I see.
Swish: Willy!
Wilhelmina: Yes?
Swish: Never mind;
You wouldn't understand.
How could you?
You, mundanity incarnate! The essence of the everyday!
But why should I single out you
For this censure?
You're no different than all the others.
You're all alike, you women,
With your bovine eyes,
Your bird brains,
Your same old double-breasted comfort:
Lord! For a different woman!
A woman with three breasts!
Wilhelmina: You're crazy, Gay. Swish (to the sun) : Quiet, you bitch!
Wilhelmina: That was me speaking.
Swish: Oh. Quiet, you cow!
What's that you have in your hand?
Wilhelmina: It's-- --
Swish: Give it here!
Trying to sneak away with it, eh?
It's for me! I know it's for me!
A gift!
An offering from some timid vestal
Placed tremblingly at the altar
Of her god:
The almighty Swish! --
Swish, the lover and beloved,
The seeker and the sought,
The conqueror, the conquered,
The inscrutable, the scrutable,
The day, the night,
The black, the white,
The male, the female!
Give it to me, damn your eyes!
(He seizes the phial and holds it to the sun.)
Ah! How unspeakably lovely!
What can it be,
This golden-amber presence,
This prisoned bit of sunlight liquefied?
I know!
This is the month of August put in a bottle!
Wilhelmina: Don't be silly. That's your urine specimen. I'm taking it to the doctor this afternoon.
(He dashes it to the floor.)
Swish: Cursed!
That's what I am!
Cursed with commoness!
(One perfect tear glistens on his cheek.)
Don't ever leave me, you heifer.
Remain with me always
And comfort me with
Your sublime stolidity,
Your density,
Your all-enveloping envelope.
Wilhelmina: Now, don't get fresh. Swish: Fresh ...
How ironic. If only one could
Get fresh. Unsullied. Innocent again.
But no. One just accumulates
The ordure of the years ...
The veins become sewers,
The mind, a cesspool of nastiness.
And so we terminate our lives
As offal. Our tombstones should be
Chamber pots. And that reminds me:
Where in hell is Ermatrude?
Wilhelmina: She's here.
Swish (leaping from his chair like a young gazelle, executing two perfect entre-chats, and draping himself like a withered rose over a lectern which supports a bound volume of Marie Stopes' collected works):
Here? How long has she been here?
Wilhelmina: She just arrived. She's spending a quarter-hour in meditation before entering your presence.
Swish: How fitting.
Send the darling in!
(The door bursts open and a dowdy English matron throws herself at his feet.)
Ermatrude: Oh, Gay!
I was trembling by the door,
Waiting for you to admit me!
Swish: Arise, old faithful.
And tell me -- how did it go?
What did London say about My poems?
Ermatrude (in a still, small voice): Nothing.
Swish (summoning a modicum of puny thunder): Nothing!?
Ermatrude (almost inaudible): Nothing.
Swish (his brow ashen): You mean --
Ermatrude: Yes.
Swish: But that's--
Wilhelmina: Oh, let's
Not go through that again!
Ermatrude: How grieved I am to tell you this,
Instead of tidings of success.
Swish: Success?!
You know I hate it.
No!
I longed for scorn,
For indignation,
For epithets of philistine and rival
Hurled like pebbles
At the stout Gibraltar of my flaming Genius.
Wilhelmina: There you go! Mixing your metaphors again!
Swish: Oh, woman!
Surely you know
My opinion of such pedantry.
Pure metaphors, indeed!
Bourgeois nonsense!
How can they compare
With the kaleidoscopic imagery
Of my perfectly blended,
Richly selective,
Artfully mixed variety? (turning suddenly to ERMATRUDE)
But tell me -- Were they not puzzled
By my poem, Fovea?
(Eyes closed, the back of one hand to his forehead, the other oratorically outstretched, he recites:) "Why, then, does the heart stumble
And the myriad knuckles of the spine flake
One by one into a rosary of icy stares
When through the mottled scrim of ret rospect
A sheen returns of acrid light
Clinking off the tan of muscled terror? Chuckles,
Grim and sensual, tight and tawny,
Curve in cobalt echo from the
Slim
Flat
Surge
And rippling glint of naso-labial gash.
Seek musty refuge here of course as always."
(Opening his eyes):
Did they not marvel at that?
Eh?
Ermatrude: They only ...
Swish: Yes, yes?
Ermatrude: ... Shrugged.
Swish: Oh gods. But what about
The puritans? The censors?
Were they not offended by
Onan's Soliloquy?
(Striking the same attitude as before, he again recites:)
"Rather than this stud-horse office, (concluded on page 65)Hot Tin Roof(continued from page 24)
Out! thou ophic traitor!
Bend
Thy fevered corded straining
To that
Earth whence Adam first
Congealed.
Oh lurch
Ye glabrous mace
Yea! blast away
Again again again!
And thou
O splotch
Lie glimmering and viscous
Growing algid in
The powdery dust
Whilst upward writhing
Weaves thy pungent foetor
To meet
My nostrils' proud triumphant
Sneer."
Well? Didn't the police find that obscene?
Ermatrude: No, Gay.
Swish: Why not? The fools!
Ermatrude: It seems they just
Didn't know what it was
All about.
(He collapses into his wheel-chair.)
Swish (weakly): It's just as well.
That's what I truly yearned for
In the secret places of my heart:
Obscurity.
Blessed cool and evergreen
Obscurity!
Success is vulgar; failure, vile:
One is for shams, the other for fools.
There is but one appropriate destiny
For the superartist --
Obscurity!
Thank Heaven for it.
(He smiles blandly at ERMATRUDE)
Did you bring them?
Ermatrude: Bring what?
Swish: You know what!
Ermatrude (aghast): Oh! Gay--I forgot!
Swish (slowly rising): You forgot!?
Ermatrude: Yes! Oh, forgive me, Gay!
Swish: Forgive you? Never!
How can I go on without them?
Perfidy, thy name is Woman!
Wilhelmina: What's wrong, Gay?
What did she forget?
Swish: The dyes!
The dyes for my hair and beard!
Oh, get out! Both of you --
Get out!
Let me not suffer
From the presence of women
These last remaining days!
Leave me alone with
My first,
My last,
My only,
My eternal ... Love!
(He embraces a large mirror, up center, as --)
The Curtain Falls
