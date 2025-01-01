rainproof raiment to weather the storm

It rains with dripping regularity in approximately 75 countries throughout the world. We've even discovered that the wettest spot on Mother Earth is Mount Waialeale, Hawaii, where grass-bottomed natives gurgle around in almost 460 inches worth of heavy dew each year. There are those silly souls who blame the rain on tropical easterlies, but we wiser folk know it's just a big plot by crafty manufacturers to trot out the latest in rainproof raiment.

Assuming you won't have to fight through too many monsoons, gales or tropical hurricanes this spring, you'll probably feel dry and dapper in one of the many new lightweight water-repellent jobs to be seen on the best boulevards this season.

If you don't mind the covetous looks of your compariots, you're smart to step out in the drizzle in one of the very newest light tan single-breasted trench coats with bright plaid cotton lining, by Aquascutum. In case you've a yen for the British Offiers' Corps, or the life of a private eye, you'll prefer the staunchly popular double-breasted model. Some of the more famous d. b. trench coats, for both style and protection, are made of weatherproofed Egyptian cotton gabardine, unlined, by Burberry, or a some (concluded on page 72)Dry and Dapper(continued from page 23) what less expensive model in poplin, with plaid lining, by Macintosh. All come complete with ringed belt, shoulder straps and a raintight collar -- certainly a sane way to weather the storm.

Impeccably tailored single-breasted straight hanging raincoats from such manufacturers as Baracuta, Londontown and Alligator are available this year in fine combed Egyptian cotton, or a 50-50 blend of dacron and cotton that renders them washable, shape-retaining and wrinkle-shedding. These coats feature fly-fronts, raglan shoulders, military collars, and either flap or slash pockets, also come equipped with colorful linings of tattersall checks, foulard silk, rich plaids or smart, eye-catching stripes for added undercover appeal. The day and night reversible (light on one side, black on the other), by Gleneagles, provides fast cover for a gentleman caught in a downpour at any spot on the clock; by the same manufacturer is a new 16 ounce affair that packs up into its own 8x10 plastic bag, then silently steals out of sight when not needed.

Aside from the black reversible model, colors for all types of rain gear remain on the neutral side: shades of oyster, light tan and beige, eggshell, olive, ivory and putty. You can't really go wrong with any of them.

The downright good sense and practicality of owning a topcoat that doubles as a raincoat we find difficult to dispute. We've seen three of them (from J. Press, Brooks Brothers and Alligator) that look good in weatherproofed gabardine. The one from Alligator contains a nice bit of dacron coupled with cotton (dacron, as you undoubtedly know, comes from DuPont; cotton, in case you've forgotten, comes from a plant), and the other two are worsted combined with cotton. All feature the raglan sleeve, small collar and slash pockets that run fast favorites with dry, knowledgeable guys.

We suggest, however, that you still carry an umbrella during extra-threatening days, and be sure it's the slender kind, made of nylon with a good, strong shaft. Insist on a whangee or malacca handle.

Just in case you're planning a brisk soiree up Mt. Everest this coming weekend, our London man has managed to filch the formula (which we will never divulge) for Wyncol D-711, the very same waterproof, windproof fabric developed by the British Ministry of Supply for Sir Edmund Hillary, Tenzing and the rest of that eagle squadron. It's available now in a lightweight cotton and nylon raincoat or golf jacket, each a loose-fitting raglan job made by Aquascutum. The golf jacket, which can be washed, was designed by the eminent golfer Henry Cotton (who comes from England, not from a plant) and features an extra nylon lining across the shoulders and easy lines for all-around dryness and comfort.