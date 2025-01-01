Meet Clementine

Clementine lives in a Parisian cartoon world created by Monsieur Jean Bellus, and her humorous misadventures appear regularly in the newspaper France-Dimanche. She is a secretary in an office and she makes her home with a pair of unusually understanding, middleclass parents. Her mother and father are generally bewildered by, and always broad-minded about, the amorous antics of Clementine's boyfriends and they welcome each new suitor, even though some are obviously interested in something more than their daughter's hand. As for Clementine, she goes from one affair to another with such naive sweetness that even the prudish reader is more apt to be charmed than shocked. Clementine is the most popular cartoon character in France and now a new book, Clementine Chérie, published by Grayson Publishing Corporation ($2.95) will give Americans a chance to get to know her. And to know Clementine is to love her.

"Clementine will be surprised to see you."

"They've got to see each other somewhere. You won't let them go out together."

"Don't be impatient . . . she can never decide which dress goes with that hat."

"I think . . . I mean I hope, our little girl is going to announce her engagement very soon."

"These youngsters! It doesn't take much to amuse them!"

"See how nice your father can be when you choose your friends with care?"

"He used to try to pick me up that way, too!"

"Clementine! You might at least comb your hair."

I can never think of a thing to do on a rainy day."

"Aw, don't go away mad, Clementine!"